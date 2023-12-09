Crest Hill man charged in early morning shooting of residence

A Crest Hill man was arrested after he was accused of recklessly firing a gun at a residence where a man was sleeping.

The shooting was reported Wednesday at a residence in the 1800 block of Arbor Lane, Crest Hill, according to a court filing from Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Platek.

Joseph Hall Jr., 31, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. He also was charged with possession of a Glock 9 mm handgun, a rifle and a shotgun without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.

A man at a residence on Arbor Lane was sleeping when he heard a shot about 3 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Platek’s court filing. The resident saw a hole in his living room wall and damage to his TV that appeared to have been from a projectile.

No projectile was found but it appeared that it came from the direction of another residence, Platek said. The resident saw a man sleeping on the couch of that residence who was later identified as Hall.

Hall said he was “sleeping and tried to unload his Glock [9 mm handgun] and he was unsure if the gun went off or if he was dreaming,” Platek said.

A hole found in one of Hall’s walls was “consistent with a projectile traveling” toward the other man’s residence, Platek said. A spent shell casing was found in Hall’s living room, along with an unloaded Glock 9 mm handgun that was under a blanket on the couch, he said.

Officers determined that Hall had a revoked FOID card, Platek said. Officers also found a rifle, a shotgun, ammunition and firearm magazines at Hall’s residence.

On Thursday, Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins denied Hall’s release from jail. DeWilkins found Hall was charged with an offense that made him eligible for jail and that he posed a “real and present threat” to the community, court records show.