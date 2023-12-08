Presenting the 2023 Herald-News Girls Golf All-Area Honor Roll

Here is the 2023 Herald-News Girls Golf All-Area Honor Roll, recognizing the accomplishments of our area’s state qualifiers this past season. Individuals who were members of an advancing team are included as state qualifiers if their personal sectional score met their sectional’s cutoff for individual advancement.
Kaylee Dwyer, Lincoln-Way West, sr.
2023 Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year, Class 2A individual state champion, Class 2A regional champion
Gianna White, Lockport, sr.
T-26th at Class 2A state finals
Piper Stenzel, Seneca, fr.
T-33rd at Class 1A state finals, Class 1A regional champion
Sophia Thorne, Lincoln-Way Central, sr.
66th at Class 2A state finals
Taylor Bush, Lincoln-Way Central, fr.
T-67th at Class 2A state finals
Maeve Heene, Lockport, sr.
T-70th at Class 2A state finals
Peyton White, Lincoln-Way West, jr.
73rd at Class 2A state finals
Lauren Reinertson, Plainfield East, jr.
Class 2A state qualifier
Reilly Carlson, Lincoln-Way West, fr.
Class 2A state qualifier
Kylee Kennell, Coal City, jr.
Class 1A state qualifier