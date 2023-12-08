Presenting the 2023 Herald-News Girls Golf All-Area Honor Roll

Lincoln-Way Central’s Sophia Thorne tees off on the 11th hole during the Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional at Green Garden Country Club in Frankfort. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Here is the 2023 Herald-News Girls Golf All-Area Honor Roll, recognizing the accomplishments of our area’s state qualifiers this past season. Individuals who were members of an advancing team are included as state qualifiers if their personal sectional score met their sectional’s cutoff for individual advancement.

Kaylee Dwyer, Lincoln-Way West, sr.

2023 Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year, Class 2A individual state champion, Class 2A regional champion

Gianna White, Lockport, sr.

T-26th at Class 2A state finals

Piper Stenzel, Seneca, fr.

T-33rd at Class 1A state finals, Class 1A regional champion

Sophia Thorne, Lincoln-Way Central, sr.

66th at Class 2A state finals

Taylor Bush, Lincoln-Way Central, fr.

T-67th at Class 2A state finals

Maeve Heene, Lockport, sr.

T-70th at Class 2A state finals

Peyton White, Lincoln-Way West, jr.

73rd at Class 2A state finals

Lauren Reinertson, Plainfield East, jr.

Class 2A state qualifier

Reilly Carlson, Lincoln-Way West, fr.

Class 2A state qualifier

Kylee Kennell, Coal City, jr.

Class 1A state qualifier