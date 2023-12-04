Romeoville woman charged with hate crime at New Lenox hospital

A Romeoville woman has been charged with a hate crime in a case where she’s accused of throwing a disposable towel soaked in urine at a Black emergency medical staff member at Silver Cross Hospital because of her race.

About 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 28, Lindsey Feigl, 34, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of hate crime and aggravated battery.

A criminal complaint alleged Feigl by “reason of actual or perceived race” of an emergency medical staff member, who is Black, had thrown a disposable towel soaked in urine at her. Feigl was also accused in the complaint of rubbing a part of her body on the staff member.

Prosecutors with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file a petition to deny Feigl’s pretrial release from jail, court records show.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins allowed Feigl to be released from jail. He ordered Feigl to submit to drug testing at all future court dates.

The incident that led to Feigl’s arrest began about 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 27, when an officer was sent to Silver Cross Hospital, 1900 Silver Cross Boulevard, New Lenox, for a report of an aggravated battery, according to statement provided by the New Lenox Police Department.

The officer learned Feigl allegedly battered an emergency medical staff member by throwing bodily fluids at them, police said. Feigl was further accused of uttering several racial slurs toward the staff member, police said.

“Based on Feigl’s statements and actions during the battery, it was determined that she targeted the victim based on their race,” police said.

The staff member was not injured and she did not require medical attention, police said.

Feigl is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing.