Pets of the Week: Dec. 4, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Astro is a 6-month-old terrier mix that was found as a young stray with another dog. He loves the company of other dogs and likes children and cats, too. He is energetic, athletic and playful but is well-behaved for a puppy. He loves affection. Astro needs a place to run and play. To meet Astro, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Two-year-old Anna was rescued from an overcrowded shelter and made the long trip north to find a home. She is sweet, outgoing and very lovable. She has an affectionate nature and will give loving head bumps to entice more attention. She is good with other cats and dogs. She will make a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Anna, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Davey is a mixed breed that came to the shelter in rough shape. He is starting to blossom and needs a quiet and patient home to help him flourish and heal. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Jasper is sweet and friendly. He needs a quiet home with people who will pet and pamper him. He is a bit timid and is bonded with another male cat at the shelter, Jesse. If possible, they should be adopted together. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.