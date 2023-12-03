Man shot in Bolingbrook carjacking

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg during a reported Bolingbrook carjacking late Saturday night.

Police said they got a report of shots fired at 450 N. Bolingbrook Drive at 11:47 p.m.

They arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound in the leg and administered medical aid, according to a news release from the Bolingbrook Police Department. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury, police said.

“Initial information indicated the victim was leaving work and walking to his vehicle,” according to the news release. “He was approached by one Black male and one Hispanic male, wearing ski masks, who demanded his vehicle and keys. Shortly after, one of the offenders shot the victim in the leg.”

The two offenders fled in the man’s car, a black Dodge Charger, according to the release. Neither the offenders nor the car had been found as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.

Information also can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 630-378-4772 or online at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org. A tip may also be submitted on the mobile P3 Tips app, police said.

“All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued,” according to the news release.