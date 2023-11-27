Pets of the Week: Nov. 27, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Chelsea is a 2 ½ year old Staffordshire terrier mix. She is extremely friendly and has a very loving and outgoing personality. She loves children and other dogs. She is energetic and playful. She does well around new people and is excited to greet everyone. She will be a fun and loving addition to a home. To meet Chelsea, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sunflower is an 8-year-old tortoiseshell that was rescued from a local animal control where she was at risk of euthanasia. She is friendly, curious, and quiet. She loves to sit in the window and watch the outside world and find a comfortable and soft place to nap. She does well with other cats and enjoys pets and attention from people. To meet Sunflower, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Queenie is an energetic pit bull mix who loves to play. She would make an excellent companion. Queenie needs a home without other dogs or cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Elfie is a tabico (tabby/calico) who needs some adjustment time and more socialization. She trusts some staff members enough to get pets from them. Elfie also does well with other cats and seems to be comforted by their company. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.