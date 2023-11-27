Lockport’s Christmas in the Square was ‘like a Hallmark movie’

Christmas in the Square attendees skate on the artificial ice rink in Lockport on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Laurie Fanelli)

A Facebook advertisement enticed Ashlee Maher of Oak Lawn to Lockport’s Christmas in the Square on Saturday.

“I thought it would be fun for the kids,” said Maher, who had two children with her.

And it was.

Maher said the children especially liked the reindeer. The reindeer also drew Meghan Cappmeyer of Lockport and her three children to the holiday kickoff event, as did the crafts and the performances from Wings Dance Studio in Lockport, which her children attend.

Dominic and Daniel Kaczowka of Lockport visit the reindeer at Christmas in the Square in Lockport on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Laurie Fanelli)

Cappmeyer’s friend Mike Gabriel of Lockport also liked the reindeer. The only live reindeer he ever saw were “at the zoo, 100 feet away.”

But Gloria Moses’ two great-nephews liked something else more.

“The Grinch was a big hit,” Moses, of Lockport, said.

Families could meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and Buddy the Elf at Lockport’s annual holiday kickoff event.

Sean Johnston of Lockport waited in line to see Santa Claus with six children (his children and his nieces and nephews).

But were they looking forward to meeting Santa?

“Oh, absolutely,” Johnston said.

“I personally believe we have one of the best Santas.” — Wendy Streit, committee chairperson for Lockport’s Summer Art Series

Lockport Mayor Steven Streit said Santa never took a break until he talked to the very last child. His wife, Wendy Streit, committee chairperson for Lockport’s Summer Art Series, also praised Santa.

“I personally believe we have one of the best Santas,” she said.

Other Christmas in the Square highlights included skating on an artificial ice rink, a snowball fight field, giant snow globe, an ice sculpture demonstration, food trucks, live entertainment and a tree lighting.

Steven Streit said this year’s Christmas in the Square had the highest attendance yet. He credited Allison Cann, Lockport’s marketing and special events coordinator, for its success. He also praised Olivia Minogue’s performance.

“She was a real blessing, too,” Steve Streit said.

Lockport residents Cindy Sellers and Ruthann Lenon admire a tree display, designed by Festival of the Trees curator Steve Drafke, at Gladys Fox Museum during Christmas in the Square on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Lockport. (Laurie Fanelli)

Despite her recent appearance on Season 24 of NBC’s vocal competition “The Voice,” Minogue, 20, of Lockport, said she felt a little nervous singing for such a loud crowd. But attendees greeted her so kindly, she said she quickly relaxed.

Minogue said one little girl even presented her with a pair of little pink earrings she’d made.

“It was the cutest thing ever,” Minogue said.

Minogue sang “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac, “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys, “When Christmas Comes to Town” from the movie “The Polar Express” and the Jessie J version of “Man with the Bag.”

“I ended up with ‘O Holy Night,’” Minogue said and added, “my favorite.”

Jane Gardner, children’s librarian at the White Oak Library District Lockport branch, said library representatives read stories to the crowd twice during the event. Families needing to warm up could pop into the library and enjoy coloring sheets and the library’s “fabulous” play area.

Z. J. Rusnak of Lockport said he attends Christmas in the Square almost every year as the event is “the start of the Christmas season” for him. Katy Aufman of Lockport feels the same way. Aufman said she loves seeing the community come together.

“It’s like a Hallmark movie,” Aufman said.