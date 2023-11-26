State Sen. Loughran Cappel invites public to Coffee and Conversation in Shorewood

Illinois State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel invites the public to a Coffee and Conversation on Tuesday at Biggby Coffee in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel will meet with residents at her Coffee and Conversation event from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Biggby Coffee at 1015 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

Each monthly Coffee and Conversation event is an opportunity for residents to enjoy a free cup of coffee while connecting with their state senator on local and state issues.

Loughran Cappel represents District 49 which includes all or portions of Shorewood, Plainfield, Crest Hill, Joliet, Romeoville, Bolingbrook and Naperville.

The event is free and open to the community. Any questions about the event can be directed to Loughran Cappel’s Crest Hill office at 815-267-6119 or via her website, senatorloughrancappel.com.