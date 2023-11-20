Man, woman dead in Homer Glen murder-suicide incident

A man and a woman died in what police described as a murder-suicide in Homer Glen.

About 5:46 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in Homer Glen for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from Will County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported she heard the homeowners arguing and then heard the sound of gunshots from inside the residence, police said.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman laying on the kitchen floor covered in blood, police said.

Both of them had been shot and showed no signs of life.

A small caliber handgun was found in close proximity to the man and woman, police said. Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

An initial investigation determined this was an isolated incident that was the result of a murder and a suicide, police said.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identities of the man and woman until their families are notified, police said.