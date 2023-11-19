Bolingbrook Meijer makes donation to Valley View Education Foundation

Employees of the Meijer store in Bolingbrook recently donated $5,000 to the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation. (Provided by Valley View School District 365U)

Employees of the Meijer store on Boughton and Weber roads in Bolingbrook have donated $5,000 to the Valley View Educational Enrichment Foundation.

The presentation recently was made by Meijer store director Amber McMillen and Meijer team members to VVEEF President Mike Lawler, according to a news release from Valley View School District 365U.

“We are truly honored to have been able to support the Valley View Foundation. Thank you for all you do to enrich the lives of the children in the community we serve,” McMillen said during the presentation.

Meijer employees each year are asked to nominate for a donation local organizations that serve their communities, according to the release. The nominees are then contacted, and information about the organization and donation request is forwarded to Meijer corporate offices for approval and processing of the donation.

During the presentation, Lawler expressed gratitude for being chosen as a recipient of the donation.

“Your thoughtfulness in choosing this organization has a very profound impact on the students in our community,” he said. “It is very likely that some of your children have experienced and benefited from some of the grant programs funded by the foundation through the years.”

Since VVEEF was founded in 1994, more than 1,100 grant applications have been funded for over $1.8 million.