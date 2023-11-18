Lockport High School reaching out to veterans for annual Veterans Night

Despite the winter weather, approximately 100 veterans came out to Lockport Township High School’s east campus on Feb. 4, 2022, for the school’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night. Veterans and students together held the American flag while everyone who attended sang the National Anthem. Berlands of Joliet donated the large flag. Registration is now open for this year's event on Dec. 1. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Only 22 veterans attended Lockport Township High School’s first Veterans Night as coordinator Mike Zaworski struggled to spread the word about the new event.

But attendance rose each year – to 48, 98 and to more than 140 shortly before the pandemic, said Zaworski, a social studies teacher at the Lockport school.

This year, more than 100 veterans have registered so far, he said.

“All these years later, it’s turned into this,” Zaworski said. “It’s going to be a nice night.”

The ninth annual Veterans Night will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Lockport Township High School, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport. The 30-minute ceremony will take place shortly before Lockport’s boys basketball game against Lincoln-Way East High School.

You can’t do enough for those men and women who have given us their time, their energy and, in some cases, their lives.” — Mike Zaworski, social studies teacher, Lockport Township High School

The entire event, including the game, is free for veterans, Zaworski said. Each veteran receives a boxed meal from Jersey Mike’s Subs and a dry-fit T-shirt with a logo of all seven branches of military service on the back, Zaworski said.

The ninth annual Veterans Night will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at Lockport Township High School, 1333 E. 7th St. Lockport. The 30-minute ceremony will take place shortly before Lockport’s boys basketball game against Lincoln-Way East High School. (Photo provided by Lockport Township High School)

Veterans also will receive a card of gratitude from LTHS students, according to a news release from Lockport Township High School.

Berland’s House of Tools donates the large American flag each year, Zaworski said.

Each veteran is introduced by name and branch of service as they enter the gymnasium, with the Korean War and World War II veterans introduced last.

After a standing ovation, which can last upward of 20 minutes, the American flag is brought onto the court, and everyone rises to sing the national anthem.

“It’s a powerful moment,” Zaworski said.

Zaworski held past events in January or February. But he’s hoping the change to the end of the year means less of a chance of inclement weather for veterans into their 60s or older, some up whom are 100, he said.

“We want to try to make it as easy for them as possible,” Zaworski said.

Three World War II veterans: Joe Belman, Rich Olund and Stanley Gubala attended the seventh annual Veterans Appreciation Night at Lockport Township High School's east campus on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo provided)

The JROTC will be provided by Constantine Tsoukatos, lieutenant colonel U.S. Air Force retiree and JROTC instructor at Lincoln-Way Central/West High School, according to the release. The event also will include bagpipers, according to the release.

Zaworski, who isn’t a veteran, said he has a relative who was killed in Vietnam when the relative’s child was only 2 days old. Since then, Zaworski has yearned to honor those who put their lives on the line for others – and give others the chance to honor them, too, he said.

“You can’t do enough for those men and women who have given us their time, their energy and, in some cases, their lives,” Zaworski said. “We can’t honor them enough.”

The ninth annual Veterans Night will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1 at Lockport Township East High School, 1333 E. 7th St. Lockport (Photo provided)

IF YOU GO

WHAT: ninth annual Veterans Night

WHEN: 6 p.m. Dec. 1

WHERE: Lockport Township High School, 1333 E. 7th St. Lockport

ETC.: Each veteran will receive a boxed meal, a cameo T-shirt and a card of gratitude from LTHS students. All are welcome to stay for the Lockport High School/Lincoln-Way East High School basketball game after the 30-minute ceremony.

REGISTER: Visit lths.org/article/1182103 or contact Mike Zaworski at mzaworski@lths.org or 815-588-8591.