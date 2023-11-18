November 17, 2023
Bella Morey scores 15 points in win for Providence: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 17

Lincoln-Way Central, West also earn wins at WJOL tourney

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls basketball

Providence 60, Plainfield North 38: Providence (3-0) advanced to the championship game at the WJOL tournament behind 15 points from Bella Morey and 13 points from Sydney Spencer. Plainfield North fell to 2-1.

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Minooka 25: Lina Panos scored 18 points and Gracen Gehrke added 14 points as Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) advanced to the championship game in the WJOL tournament. Madelyn Kiper led Minooka (2-1) with 13 points.

Lincoln-Way West 58, Joliet Central 41: Molly Finn scored 20 points and Caroline Smith chipped in with 17 to lead the Warriors to a WJOL tournament victory.

Peotone 50, Beecher 33: Madi Schroeder put up 27 points with seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Blue Devils to a LadyCat Fall Classic tournament victory.

Addie Graffeo had 10 points, five steals and five assists and Ashley Renwick five points and nine rebounds.

Montini 59, Lockport 47: Laura Arstikaitis had 15 points but the Porters fell in Willowbrook Invitational tournament action.

Veronica Bafia scored 10 and Addison Way and Evelyn Ingram combined to score 12.

