Thanksgiving weekend things to do in Will, Grundy counties

A horse drawn carriage takes riders along Chicago Street at the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Whether looking to get out on the town with visiting relatives, a day with the kids or needing some quieter time to de-stress, there is plenty to do throughout Will County communities this holiday weekend.

Christmas in the Square: 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday. Kick off the holiday season with Santa and all of his friends. Stroll the Central Square grounds, 222 E. 9th St., Lockport and visit food vendors, reindeer, artificial ice rink, ice sculpture demonstration, giant snow globe, kids crafts and the Christmas tree lighting. Stay warm by skating on the artificial Ice Rink, dodging the Snowball Fight Field, smiling in the Giant Snow Globe and judging the decorations at the Park District’s Festival of Trees (Gladys Fox Museum).

Light Up the Holidays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday. Come out and enjoy a full day of holiday fun in downtown Joliet. This year’s event will include a North Pole Market, North Pole Park, horse-drawn carriage rides and the always spectacular parade and firework show. The park will include an artificial ice skating rink, curling game, and fun photo opportunities. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m.

Grinchmas on the Green: 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday. Celebrate the season and experience the Plainfield Village Green Park aglow with holiday lights and sights at the annual Grinchmas on the Green festivities. The village tree lighting will be Sunday.

The Polar Express: 6 p.m. on Saturday. Come see this classic holiday movie about a doubting young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. Rialto Square Theater, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Call 815.726.6600.

Stress-free Hike for Women: 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Get outside for a quick 2-mile fitness walk amid the stressful holiday season. After the hike, sip on hot beverages and watch the birds and boats go by on the Des Plaines River. Free, women ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 24.

Three Forest Preserve District of Will County visitor centers stock fair trade and eco-friendly gifts that would be perfect as presents or stocking stuffers for the nature lovers on your holiday list. Items are available at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. (Provided photo)

Museum Campus Exploration Days: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th-century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Explore the stone foundations of this once-thriving industrial plant and learn the fascinating stories of the men and machines who worked there and how Joliet received the nickname, “City of Steel and Stone.” Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 25.

Home for the Holidays: Friday - Sunday. The annual Home for the Holidays celebration on Morris begins with Downtown shopping, the Festival of Trees, lantern making, carriage rides, and the magic of the Lighted Holiday Parade on Friday. The rest of the weekend features the House Walk for Charity, visits with Santa and his reindeer, children’s winter carnival, holiday shopping, the popular window walk, and more with Downtown retailers.