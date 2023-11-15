Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live coming to Rialto in Joliet

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day" will appear at onstage on Nov. 17 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. The live show is based on the PBS Kids series. (Photo provided by Mills Entertainment)

A live version of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” is coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Friday.

It’s called “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King For A Day!” Kimmi Neuschulz, who plays Katerina Kittycat in this stage version of the PBS Kids show, feels the show is perfect for families.

“It’s super lively with lots of bright colors, lots of music and lots of dancing,” Neuschulz said. “They’re going to be super invested and they’re going to love it.”

“It’s just so amazing see the direct impact that we have on the youth, especially in this show.” — Kimmi Neuschulz, who plays Katerina Kittycat, in “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King For A Day!”

Neuschulz said the story revolves around Daniel Tiger, who is learning the role of “king” in the school play. As one of Daniel Tiger’s best friends, Katerina Kittycat supports him on his journey, “which is a lot of fun.”

“She is a super fun, super energetic kittycat,” Neuschulz said. “She loves ballet, loves her mom, loves being kind and loves playing with her friends.”

Kimmi Neuschulz will play the role of Katerina Kittycat in "Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King For A Day!" on Nov. 17 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by Mills Entertainment.)

It’s these “helping” and “kindness” elements of friendship that elevate the show, she feels. And musical theater is a great way to deliver them, she said.

“I think the message behind it is really, really important and, again, the process is very important,” Neuschulz said. “We have to learn about how we can communicate these messages to minds that are still developing. And so a lot of that has to do with going back to when we were kids and were able to play and have fun. Finding that playfulness on stage is really, really important for children’s theater.”

Neuschulz made her national tour debut in 2022 as part of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live 2022.” Up to that point, Neuschulz only knew of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — the inspiration for the current PBS Kids show — from hearing her parents talk about it.

“I saw a listing on one of the actor websites,” Neuschulz said. “I love children’s theater, so I thought it was a perfect fit for me. I applied, went through the process, got called back and they liked me enough to hire me and cast me in this amazing show.”

Neuschulz said the best part of children’s musical theater is seeing “how magical it is” for the young audience.

“It’s just so amazing see the direct impact that we have on the youth, especially in this show,” Neuschulz said. “We have a lot of audience participation and a lot of moments where kids get to interact with us.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live! – King For A Day

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

TICKETS: Call 815-726-6600 or visit rialtosquare.com/shows.