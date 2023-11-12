Free Thanksgiving dinner at New Lenox church

Peace Lutheran Church in New Lenox will serve a free Thanksgiving Day meal at noon on Nov. 23 for anyone who is alone, in need, new to the area, or would simply like to spend the holiday with others. (Photo provided by Peace Lutheran Church)

Peace Lutheran Church in New Lenox will serve its 27th annual free Thanksgiving dinner at noon Nov. 23.

Anyone is welcome to attend or order carryout, but reservations must be received by Wednesday.

Shari Simon, a deacon at Peace Lutheran, said Thursday that 84 people have signed up for the dine-in option, and eight people have signed up for carryout.

“Anyone can come, even if you just don’t feel like cooking this year,” Simon said. “We have parishioners who always come. This is their tradition to be here. We set it up and have it for people who can’t afford to do the Thanksgiving meal or don’t have family to be with. All are welcome.”

If we can be family for someone on that day, we want to do it.” — Shari Simon, deacon at Peace Lutheran Church in New Lenox

The catered dinner includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans, salad with ranch dressing, corn and dinner rolls and butter, along with “all the different kinds of Thanksgiving pies,” Simon said.

“Pumpkin for sure – definitely pumpkin,” Simon said.

Simon said other pies will include apple and sweet potato. The dessert also will include a “non-pie option” such as chocolate chip cookies for people who don’t like pie, Simon said.

“The parishioners used to make all the food. It was like a potluck,” Simon said. “But now it’s all catered in. We went to catering after COVID.”

People’s generosity funds the annual Thanksgiving dinner and other outreach ministries throughout the years, Simon said.

“We have wonderful parishioners who donate each year to make sure this is even possible,” Simon said.

Simon said offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community is part of living out the Christian faith.

“We believe that we are called to be the hands and feet of Christ, especially in our own community,” Simon said. “Thanksgiving is one of those days you want to gather with people and not be alone eating.”

Simon said the spirit of Thanksgiving is more than just the meal – it’s being part of a family.

“If we can be family for someone on that day, we want to do it,” Simon said.

People also can attend a 30-minute worship service at 11:30 a.m. Nov 23 before the dinner, Simon said.

To reserve carryout or a place at the table, contact Peace Lutheran Church by Nov. 15 at 815-485-5327 or peacechurch@peacenewlenox.org.

The church is at 1900 E. Lincoln Highway, New Lenox.

For information, visit peacenewlenox.org.