Lincoln-Way D-210 OKs plan for Lockport Central students to use Lincoln-Way North campus

Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort is seen shortly before it opened in 2008. (Shaw Media)

The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education on Thursday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Lockport Township High School District 205 to allow them to use Lincoln-Way North while Lockport’s Central Campus remains closed for repairs.

Lockport’s Central Campus has been shut down for a week following a ceiling collapse.

The agreement (IGA) allows Lockport Township District 205 to use the now vacant Lincoln-Way North in Frankfort for three months with the ability to extend the contract monthly as needed.

School District 210 closed the North campus in 2016, only eight years after it opened, because it was not needed as enrollment projections by the Lincoln-Way high school district never panned out.

Lockport District 205 serves students in Lockport, Crest Hill and Homer Glen.

District 205 will pay District 210 for the initial cost related to getting the building running and, all costs associated with operating and maintaining the building during the time District 205 students and staff will be occupying it, according to a release from School District 210. There also will be a 15% indirect administrative fee.

“This IGA allows the students of Lockport to return to in-person learning, while also avoiding any negative financial impact on District 210,” said Dr. Tingley, superintendent for Lincoln-Way, in. statement released on the district’s website . “We know how important it is to have students in class every day, so Lincoln-Way is happy to be able to help District 205 during this difficult time.”

The District 205 board approved a similar resolution at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Parents gathered in the Porter Room at LTHS East Campus to hear the school board's plan for Central Campus students at the Nov. 7 emergency board meeting. Central Campus closed Nov. 2 following a ceiling collapse in an unoccupied classroom. (Jessie Molloy)

Central Campus in downtown Lockport is normally a freshmen center and School District 205 said freshmen will continue with remote e-learning as they have been since the building was closed Nov. 2 at least through the middle of next week.

District 205 released a statement Wednesday saying the goal is to have those students to begin in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Lincoln-Way North.

“Over the next few days, we are continuing to work with our Central Campus staff to allow them time to be able to relocate their classroom items to Lincoln-Way North High School and we will continue to work on a couple of schedule modules for Central Campus. While we allow time for our staff to relocate to Lincoln-Way North High School, we anticipate having one day of no instruction,” District 205 said in a statement posted on its website.

Special education CCC students who also attend Central Campus have been going to class at the Lockport Township building just down from Lockport’s East Campus on Farrell Road. Those students will remain at that building and not go to Lincoln-Way North.

The 114-year-old Lockport Central Campus continues to be inspected and evaluated for structural soundness and for repairs deemed necessary before students and staff could safely return to the school. That process could take multiple months, District 205 administration said this week.

Students who normally attend Central Campus have been out of the classroom since Nov. 2 when a collapsed ceiling was discovered in a classroom early that morning. No one was in room at the time of the incident which district officials say happened overnight Nov. 1-2.

Students were sent home early on Nov. 2 as a note of precaution and while engineers, architects and fire personnel could inspect the structure.

Since then District 205′s 900 freshmen have been doing e-learning on the normal class schedule. East Campus serves sophomores, juniors and seniors and district officials said there is not enough space there to easily take in freshmen as well. District 205′s enrollment is more than 3,800.

Third-story classroom in Lockport Township High School Central Campus after the plaster ceiling collapsed. (Provided by Alicia Doroniuk)

A hybrid schedule was considered where freshman and upperclassmen would attend East in-person on alternating days and be online on their off days, and a split schedule where half the students would attend from 6-11 a.m. and the other half would attend from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It was determined the hybrid scheduled would pose a potential problem qualifying for state in-person attendance requirements and the split schedule was deemed too disruptive for all the students’ schedules and for extracurriculars.

Jessie Molloy contributed to this story.