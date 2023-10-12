Person who made threat against Joliet West High School identified

A person who made a social media threat directed toward Joliet West High School has been identified, according to Joliet Township High School District 204.

District officials did not release further information regarding the person who made the threat that led to an increased police presence on Thursday at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said threat was for a shooting and was posted as a comment to an unrelated TikTok video.

“The threat is not credible,” English said.

Administrators were made aware of the threat on Thursday morning, district officials said.

Police presence was increased at the school and searches were conducted for visitors to the building.