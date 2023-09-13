Joliet man accused of punching elderly man at Laundry World

A man was arrested after he was accused of battering an elderly man at Laundry World in Joliet, police said.

About 10:10 a.m. Friday, officers responded to Laundry World, 2134 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, for a report of a fight, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they learned Joshua Medina, 39, of Joliet approached a 70-year-old man and punched him in the face several times.

“It was believed the attack was unprovoked, and the motive is unknown at this time,” English said.

During the incident, Medina continued to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground.

Officers arrested Medina without incident. He was released on his own recognizance on probable cause of battery.