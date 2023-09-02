Man accused of stealing hundreds of vases from Monee cemetery

A Sauk Village man has been arrested after he was accused of stealing hundreds of vases from a Monee Township cemetery and selling them for $15 a piece to businesses, police said.

About 1:30 p.m. Friday, Peter Dobrzeniecki, 36, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of theft and violation of the Illinois Cemetery Protection Act, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation that led to Dobrzeniecki’s arrest began about 9 a.m. Friday when deputies were sent to Skyline Memorial Park and Crematory, 24800 S Governors Highway, Monee for a report of a theft.

Deputies saw Dobrzeniecki stacking 190 copper vases into a pile on the property, police said. He then attempted to conceal himself from deputies behind nearby bushes, police said.

Responding deputies also found a duffle bag containing 12 copper vases next to Dobrzeniecki, police said.

“Dobrzeniecki stated that the bag belonged to him,” police said.

An employee at the cemetery valued each vase at $300.

During an interview with sheriff’s detectives, Dobrzeniecki admitted to stealing vases from the cemetery since January, police said.

Since then, deputies estimate that Dobrzeniecki stole 60 to 80 vases from the cemetery on 10 separate occasions.

“Dobrzeniecki advised detectives that he sold the stolen vases for $15 a vase to an area business,” police said.

In a statement, Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley thanked the deputies’ “quick actions” and apprehension of Dobrzeniecki.

“We can now bring some closure to the families affected by the desecration of their loved one’s final resting place,” Kelley said.