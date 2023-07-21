Coroner IDs man shot by Joliet police officers

A 29-year-old man who died after he was shot by two Joliet police officers was identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Victor Harris Jr., of Joliet, was the man who was shot by the officers on Monday in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue in Joliet, according to the coroner’s office.

Harris was pronounced deceased about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday at the intensive care unit of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and the final cause of Harris’ death will be determined at a later date. The coroner’s office has to review the autopsy, toxicological and police reports.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, the leader of the task force, did not respond to further questions about the incident on Thursday.

Previously, Jungles has said his team received reports from Joliet police that Harris was “brandishing a firearm” and he was told by officers to “put the weapon down.”

“The armed individual refused to comply with officers’ orders. Two Joliet police officers fired at the armed suspect, striking him numerous times,” Jungles said.

He said Harris was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

“A firearm was recovered at the scene, and detectives with the [task force] conducted numerous interviews and conducted a neighborhood canvass of the area,” Jungles said.