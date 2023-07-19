July 19, 2023
Boys basketball: All-stater EJ Mosley, fellow guard Damion Porter Jr. announce transfers to Romeoville

Spartans add a pair of established standouts

By J.T. Pedelty
Romeoville’s boys basketball program lost some standout players from last winter’s 22-12 team.

Wednesday, though, the Spartans added a couple.

All-state point guard EJ Mosley announced via Twitter his intention to attend and play basketball at Romeoville his junior season. Mosley, listed last season at 5 feet, 11 inches, earned a third-team spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Team as a sophomore after averaging 14.3 points and 2.5 assists during the 2022-23 season at St. Laurence.

“I would like to thank St. Laurence for a great experience in my first two years of high school,” Mosley tweeted. “I will miss my teammates, coaches, and friends. I’m excited to say I will be attending Romeoville High School for my next two years of High school.”

Not long after, fellow junior point guard Damion Porter Jr. announced on Twitter his intention to transfer to Romeoville from Fenwick. The 6-3 point guard, who was honorable mention Chicago Catholic League All-Conference as a sophomore, tweeted simply: “Headed to The Ville.”

Both should make a huge impact right away for a Romeoville squad that lost its top two players from last season — Troy Cicero to graduation and more recently fellow Herald-News All-Area Team second-team pick Meyoh Swansey to a planned transfer to Thornton.