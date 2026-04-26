Underwood proposes $474K to aid Somonauk firefighters

Shaw Local file photo of Somonauk firefighters working a fire in Shabbona in November 2025 – U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has asked for $474,000 in federal funding to help the Somonauk Fire Protection District upgrade aged oxygen equipment firefighters need to save lives. (Mark Busch)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, has asked for $474,000 in federal funding to help the Somonauk Fire Protection District upgrade aged oxygen equipment firefighters need to save lives.

The proposal, part of Underwood’s Community Project Funding requests in the 14th District, is one of several that could impact the DeKalb County area. She’s also asked for $1.2 million on behalf of the city of DeKalb to help explore how to extend a Metra commuter rail line from Elburn to DeKalb.

If the funds are approved for Somonauk Fire, the agency would use them to replace and upgrade the department’s inventory of oxygen equipment firefighters use on calls, according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

The equipment – called SCBAs or self-contained breathing apparatus – needs to be replaced to ensure Somonauk first responders can serve their rural community.

“The fire department’s current inventory of SCBAs has reached the end of its certified service life and is currently out of compliance with current standards,” according to a news release from Underwood’s office.

The 14th District includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, Will and La Salle counties.