‘Made in Elgin’ Spring Pop-Up Market returns May 2

AP file photo – A spring market featuring local artisans will return to downtown Elgin in May for the second year. (AP photo)

A spring market featuring local artisans will return to downtown Elgin in May for the second year.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin will hold a second “Made in Elgin” Spring Pop-Up Market to support local makers and enhance the public’s downtown Elgin experience.

The market will be held from noon to 5 p.m. May 2 at DuPage Court, 40 DuPage Court, Elgin.

The market features local artisans offering handmade goods. The association is seeking market vendors. The vendors will be selected based on a local focus, market standards compliance, unique offerings and selling only handmade products.

“We are proud to continue creating opportunities for local artisans to shine while strengthening our downtown community,” Downtown Neighborhood Association of Elgin executive director Jennifer Fukala said in a news release.