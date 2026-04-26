Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club hears from guest speaker at April meeting

Pictured are David Bagwell, Kolton Motszko, Izabel Cortinez and Lydia Sherburne. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club met for their monthly meeting April 13.

They discussed upcoming field trips, 4-H activities, registering for projects and community service activities. The Clover Buds talked about honey bees and designed their own beehives.

Guest speaker Katie Sherburne discussed how litmus solutions react with acids and bases. The 4-H members mixed red cabbage water with different acids and bases.

The red cabbage water stayed a purple blue color in salt water but in the acids, like vinegar and lemon juice, the cabbage water turned pink and red.

In baking soda, Windex and Soft Soap the cabbage water turned a darker blue and green color.

If you would like more information on the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.