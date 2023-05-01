Convicted Joliet robber accused of possessing PCP, police say

Joliet police investigation led to the arrest of a convicted robber who was suspected of possessing a hallucinogenic drug called PCP, police said.

At 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers saw Arierous King, 32, of Joliet, driving a vehicle near Center and Morgan streets, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers conducted traffic stop and placed King into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The narcotics unit of the Joliet Police Department had conducted an investigation that identified King as a suspect in possession of PCP, or phencyclidine.

PCP produces mind-altering effects on users, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The drug can induce feelings of detachment from surroundings and self, numbness, slurred speech and loss of coordination accompanied by a sense of strength and invulnerability, according to the agency.

King was booked into Will County jail, where his bond was set at $30,000.

On Jan. 27, 2022, King pleaded guilty to robbery and five other charges of burglary were dropped, court records show.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that King and another person on Nov. 16, 2020, had entered the Circle K gas station, 3021 Plainfield Road, and went behind a counter to steal cigarettes.

King pushed an employee when he was confronted and then left the store without paying for cigarettes, prosecutors said.

Judge Dan Rippy sentenced King to serve 50% of a three-year prison sentence and credited him with 438 days he already served in the Will County jail.