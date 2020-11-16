Joliet police arrest gas station robber: cops

Officers apprehended a man who reportedly stole cigarettes and face masks from a Circle K gas station in Joliet, police said.

About 12:12 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the Circle K gas station at 3021 Plainfield Road in response to a report of a robbery, according to a Joliet police news release.

When the officers arrived at the gas station, they determined the place had been robbed of cigarettes and face masks, police said.

During the course of the investigation, Arierous King, 30, of Joliet, was identified as a suspect in the robbery, police said.

A short time later, officers saw King exiting a vehicle in the 800 block of Second Avenue, police said. Officers then attempted to make contact with King but he refused and fled from officers on foot.

“Officers chased King to a nearby apartment building where he fled into an apartment and barricaded the door,” police said.

The officers outside the apartment eventually made contact with King and he agreed to exit the apartment, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

“Officers recovered proceeds from the robbery in the vehicle that King was observed exiting,” police said.

King was arrested on probable cause of robbery. He taken to the Will County jail about 7:30 a.m. Monday,

King is scheduled to have a court hearing on his bond at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the new Will County Courthouse.

He was previously jailed on Oct. 30 after he failed to appear in court in a case where he’s charged with driving on a suspended license, court records show. He was released from jail on Nov. 2 after posting bond.