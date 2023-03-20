March 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Girls basketball: The 2022-23 Herald-News All-Area Team

Plainfield East, L-W West, Providence, L-W Central, Plainfield North stars lead the way

By Rob Oesterle
Lincoln-Way Central’s Azyah Newson-Cole puts up a shot against Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday, February 7th..

The girls basketball scene in The Herald-News coverage area was once again a strong one. Here is the 2022-23 Herald-News All-Area Team.

FIRST TEAM

Ava Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West, Sr., G: Herald-News Player of the Year. ... Southwest Suburban Conference Red Player of the Year. ... Averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steaks per game for the Warriors. ... Made 131 3-pointers this season, sixth all-time in a single season in IHSA history. ... Her 415 career 3-pointers is fourth all-time. ... Committed to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Lincoln-Way West’s Ava Gugliuzza (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Azyah Newson-Cole, Lincoln-Way Central, Sr., G: Led the Knights to a 24-10 record and back-to-back regional championships. ... Averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game. ... Finished her career with 1,232 points. ... Third-team IBCA All-State. ... Committed to Indiana-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Lincoln Way Central's Azyah Newson-Cole (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network/Dean Reid)

Annalise Pietrzyk, Providence Catholic, Sr., G/F: Averaged 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Celtics. ... Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year in both her junior and senior seasons. ... Set Providence single-game scoring record with 37 against Downers Grove South. ... Scored more than 1,000 points in her career. ... Committed to Hillsdale College.

Providence’s Annalise Pietrzyk takes the ball up court against Lockport.

Providence Catholic’s Annalise Pietrzyk (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lexi Salazar, Plainfield North: Averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the Tigers. ... Scored more than 1,000 points in just the last two seasons and became the third player in program history to reach that plateau. ... Committed to American University.

Plainfield North's Lexi Salazar (30) shoots the ball against Yorkville's Alexandra Stewart (22) during a Yorkville girls 4A regional semifinal basketball game at Yorkville High School on Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023.

Plainfield North's Lexi Salazar (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Lexi Sepulveda, Plainfield East: Averaged 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.1 assists per game for the Bengals while shooting 51% from the field. ... Southwest Prairie Conference East MVP. ... Set a school record (boys and girls) with 46 points against Lockport. ... Reached 1,000-point mark this season, becoming the fastest to reach the mark in school history.

Plainfield East’s Lexi Sepulveda works the ball against Joliet West on Thursday, February 2nd.

Plainfield East’s Lexi Sepulveda (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

SECOND TEAM

Bella Kedryna, Lemont, Sr., G

Destiny McNair, Joliet West, Sr., G

Angelina Smith, Bolingbrook, Jr., G

Hayven Smith, Lincoln-Way East, Jr., C

Jocelyn Trotter, Plainfield East, Sr., G

HONORABLE MENTION

Gabi Bednar, Providence Catholic, Jr., G

Makenzie Brass, Minooka, Jr., F

Yahaira Bueno, Bolingbrook, Jr., G

Landrie Callahan, Morris, Fr., C

Audrey Cooper, Coal City, Sr., G

Addison Fair, Gardner-South Wilmington, Jr., G

Mia Ferrias, Coal City, Jr., G

Gracen Gehrke, Lincoln-Way Central, Jr., G

Bella Gruber, Plainfield North, So., F

Kennedy Hartwig, Seneca, Sr., G

Laila Houseworth, Romeoville, Jr., G/F

Keira Hunt, Lincoln-Way Central, Sr., G

Jadea Johnson, Romeoville, Jr., G/F

Jasmine Jones, Bolingbrook, Jr., C

Lana Kerley, Lincoln-Way East, Sr., G

Madi Kibelkis, Peotone, Sr., G

Lexi Liaromatis, Wilmington, Jr., G

Layla Pierce, Joliet Catholic Academy, Jr., G

Madi Schroeder, Peotone, Jr., G

Maziah Shelton, Joliet West, Jr., F

Caroline Smith, Lincoln-Way West, So., F

Joyce Tua-Link, Joliet Central, Sr., G/F

Nia Wilkerson, Plainfield East, Sr., G

Persais Williams, Bolingbrook, Jr., G