Woman files lawsuit over alleged bull attack at Joliet rodeo venue

A woman claimed in a lawsuit that she was seriously injured by a bull in 2021 while attending an outdoor bull riding event at La Herradura De Joliet.
On Monday, Vanessa Guerrero filed a lawsuit over the incident against La Herradura De Joliet and other entities tied to the establishment: the Horseman Association Club of the North of Joliet, First American Bank, Empresa Caminos De Guanajuato and Viva Entertainment Network.
The lawsuit alleged that Guerrero was attending a bull riding event May 16, 2021, at La Herradura De Joliet, 18225 Briggs St., Joliet, which hosts outdoor rodeo events.
Guerrero’s lawsuit claimed a bull had “viciously and without provocation” attacked her.
Guerrero’s lawsuit alleged that she suffered internal and external injuries of a permanent and lasting nature and that she had to expend large sums of money for medical care, treatment and services for those injuries.
“[Guerrero] suffered and will continue to suffer in the future acute and prolonged physical and mental pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.
La Herradura De Joliet did not immediately respond to a message Friday.
A retired attorney from the law firm Rathbun, Cservenyak and Kozol was listed as an agent for the Horseman Association Club of the North of Joliet, according to state business records. A call and message to another attorney from the same law firm was not immediately returned.
Guerrero’s lawsuit alleged that La Herradura De Joliet and other entities named in the lawsuit had failed to warn her of the dangerous and hazardous conditions of their Briggs Street property and animals.
The lawsuit claimed La Herradura De Joliet had previous knowledge of the bull’s “vicious propensities.”
The lawsuit alleged that the bull’s horns and head could fit through a railing at the establishment and potentially injure spectators.
The lawsuit further alleged that there was a railing on the property that was improperly placed, secured and evaluated for safety, and “overall would not prevent the public or spectators from safety issues, including animal attack.”