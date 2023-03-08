Joliet issues cease-and-desist letter over Alessio site

The city of Joliet last week issued a cease-and-desist order over suspected excavation activity at the Alessio Drive Business Park.

A lawyer for the business park said Tuesday that there was no excavation occurring, and the matter would be clarified at a meeting with city officials on the site next month.

The business park located off Manhattan Road was the subject of controversy last year when residents in the area opposed plans to bring an indoor cannabis farm to the site. The City Council eventually rejected the plan, but the issue led to neighbor complaints about truck storage and excavation activities.

The site lies along Sugar Creek, and the Sugar Creek Subdivision is on the other side of the creek from the business park.

The city has had a pending complaint since June 8 against the business park, alleging violations of zoning and floodplain rules related to equipment storage and excavation activities.

Assistant City Attorney Todd Lenzie said the cease and desist order was sent Friday after the city heard new complaints.

“It looked like there was some excavating on the property, so we sent a cease and desist order,” Lenzie said.

Attorney Carla Alessio-Policandriotes, who represents the business park, said she was now aware of a cease and desist order but did talk with city staff last week. She said Lenzie suggested a meeting on the site in April to clarify the matter.

“There’s no construction activity at all going on along Alessio Drive,” Alessio-Policandriotes said. “Every business that is down there works within the city of Joliet ordinances and zoning guidelines, and continues to do that.”