Joliet will hold special meeting on IG report

The Joliet City Council will hold a special meeting on on Monday to discuss the recent inspector general report that calls for a reprimand of Council Member Pat Mudron and felony charges against a former police chief and deputy chief.

The March 1 report alleges that former Chief Al Roechner and Deputy Chief Marc Reid conspired with former Council Member Donald “Duck” Dickinson to file a false police report in November 2020. Dickinson alleged in the police report that Mayor Bob O’Dekirk had committed acts of intimidation related to nude photos of Dickinson.

O’Dekirk denied ever seeing nude photos of Dickinson. A state police investigation into the matter led to a misdemeanor charge against Dickinson for providing false information in the police report, but the case was dismissed.

Former Joliet Council Member Donald “Duck” Dickinson arrives to the Will County Courthouse in April for a hearing on amisdemeanor charge against him that eventually were dismissed. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Inspector General Sean Connolly, recommends that the City Council reprimand and censure Mudron for not reporting the alleged conspiracy to city officials when he knew of it.

Mudron said Tuesday that he will be prepared to answer questions at the special meeting.

“I’m assuming I’m the only one they can punish,” Mudron said.

The city inspector general does not have authority to bring charges but has recommended that the Illinois Attorney General look into official misconduct charges against Roechner and Reid.

Mudron said the inspector general report “has a lot of misstatements in it” but would not be specific.

“I’m going to hold back until Monday,” he said.

The inspector general’s report and the upcoming special meeting come just weeks ahead of the April 4 city election in which Mudron is seeking reelection. He is among four candidates running for the District 2 City Council seat.

Mudron has opposed O’Dekirk on key issues at times and was the lone no vote on the council when it approved the appointment of Connolly in February 2022.

The mayor appoints the inspector general with approval from the council. Inspector general reports go to the mayor.

O’Dekirk did not return a call for comment.