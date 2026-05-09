Triple Service to donate plumbing, HVAC materials and labor to new Habitat for Humanity development

Michelle Wade, co-owner of Triple Service Inc, said of the company's partnership with Habitat for Humanity, “This is more than just a construction project—it’s about building futures. We’re honored to be part of it again and proud to support another Mendota family on their journey to homeownership.” (Scott Anderson)

Triple Service announced in a press release that it will continue its partnership with Habitat for Humanity in helping build safe, affordable housing in Mendota by helping with the development on Jefferson Street.

As part of this project, Triple Service is donating both materials and labor for the home’s plumbing and HVAC systems to deliver comfort, safety, and long-term value to the future homeowners.

“This is more than just a construction project—it’s about building futures,” co-owner of Triple Service Michelle Wade said. “We’re honored to be part of it again and proud to support another Mendota family on their journey to homeownership.”

This marks the second Habitat for Humanity home the Mendota-based company has supported in its hometown.

“Being part of something that gives a family a place to call home is incredibly meaningful to us,” Gabe Wade, master plumber and third-generation owner of Triple Service, said. “Mendota isn’t just where we work—it’s where we’ve built our lives. Supporting projects like this is one way we can give back to the community that has supported our family business for generations.”

Construction on the new Habitat for Humanity home begins Tuesday, May 19, with completion anticipated by the end of August or beginning of September this year.