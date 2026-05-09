Birding hike celebrates World Migratory Bird Day at Lake Kakusha

The Lake Kakusha Birding Hike celebrates World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 9 with a hike from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. at the lake.

Residents are invited to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, May 9, by joining a birding hike in Mendota.

After the Mendota City Council recognized World Migratory Bird Day in the city at the request of many nature groups, including the Friends of Lake Kakusha, the path was laid for this hike and for the Audubon Mural Project coming next month.

Saturday’s birding hike runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Lake Kakusha.

The Friends of Lake Kakusha are inviting participants to check out some of the 223 birds that pass through the lake each year.

Participants are advised to park at the rotary shelter by Lake Kakusha’s boat dock.

Kids are welcome, pets are not.

The Friends of Lake Kakusha suggest bringing a phone, binoculars, bug spray and water for the hike.

For more information, contact abrew17er@gmail.com.