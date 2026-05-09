Princeton High School names Top Ten students for class of 2026

Princeton High School recently announced its Top Ten students for the class of 2026.

The group includes Levi Boggs, Lydia Johnson and Kathy Maciczak as co-valedictorians. The salutatorian is Makayla Hecht. Elin Workman, Casey Etheridge, Ryan Jagers, Olivia Fox, Caroline Keutzer and Lydia Hardy round out the group.

Boggs is the son of Derek and Jessica Boggs. His activities included soccer, tennis, band, jazz band, symphonic band, choir, Madrigals, Star Spangled Singers, and NHS. Boggs received the Kieth Schultz Memorial Award, DAR Good Citizens Award, Student of the Month, Board of Education Academic Excellence, high honor roll, CollegeBoard National Recognition Program Rural and Small-Town Recognition and School Recognition, Sportsmanship, ILMEA All-District Musician, All-State Band, All-State Honors Orchestra, IHSA Best of Day, All-Conference Academics, Soccer Defensive MVP, Soccer Varsity Most Improved, and First-team All-Conference awards. He was also named an IHSA Academic All-State nominee. Boggs plans on studying business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Johnson is the daughter of Doc and Sheena Johnson. She participated in band, choir, Madrigal Singers, Madrigal Brass, jazz band, musical pit, theater, Spanish Club, and National Honor Society. Johnson was named Student of the Month, National Merit Commended Student and Illinois State Scholar. She earned the Board of Education Award, College Board National Recognition Program School Recognition Award, College Board National Recognition Program Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award and honor roll. Johnson intends on majoring in environmental science and minoring in Spanish at Taylor University.

Maciczak is the daughter of Antoni and Danuta Maciczak. She was a member of the volleyball team, student council, Interact Club, Year One, Star Spangled Singers, Spanish Club, handbook committee, and class secretary. Maciczak earned Student of the Month, high honor roll, Academic All-Conference, Emerging Artist Illinois and Global Standards-based Measurement of Proficiency Polish Seal, Commendation and Global Standards-based Measurements of Proficiency Spanish Seal, Illinois State Scholar, IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award, and All-Conference Honorable Mention Academic Excellence. She will attend St. Ambrose University to study human performance and fitness to become a pediatric occupational therapist.

Hecht is the daughter of Eileen and Jason Hecht. Her activities included softball, volleyball, basketball, Interact Club, student council, National Honor Society and Year One mentor. Hecht was inducted into the National Honor society and awarded high honor roll, Honorable Mention Volleyball All-State Academic, Second Team All-Conference, Academic All-Conference Girls Basketball, Volleyball and Softball. She also earned All-Conference Softball Award Second team and First team, Sportsmanship Award Girl Basketball Academic Excellence Award and the Academic Excellence Award. Hecht plans on majoring in kinesiology at Iowa State University to become an occupational therapist.

Workman is the daughter of Kurt Workman. She participated in band, choir, theater, thespians, student council, Star Spangled Singers, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Year One, and Scholastic Bowl. She was named Elks Teen of the Month, Teen of the Month and Honorable Mention for All Sectional Team for Scholastic Bowl. Workman also received high honor roll, Legacy Award for Scholastic Bowl, Sportsmanship Award for Freshman Choir, and Academic Excellence for Scholastic Bowl. She intends on studying political science at the University of Illinois.

Etheridge is the son of Scott and Andrea Etheridge. He was a member of National Honor Society, wrestling, football, and track and was a Year One mentor and class president. Etheridge earned the Sons of the American Revolution Award, Illinois State Scholar, All-State Wrestler, All-Conference Football, All-State Football, and perfect attendance. He will attend the University of Wisconsin–Platteville to major in civil engineering.

Jagers is the son of Tom and Gail Jagers. His activities included football, baseball, basketball, Sportsman Club, Interact Club, student council, National Honor Society, FFA, class officers and Year One mentoring. Jagers was presented the Board of Education Academic Excellence Award, ASA Scholastic Achievement Award for Football, Basketball, and Baseball, TRAC Second Team All-Conference for Football, Country Financial Sportsmanship Award Winner for Football and Baseball, and Three Rivers Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference for Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He also was named Princeton High School and Mendota Elks Lodge October Teen of the Month and Year. Jagers intends on attending Illinois Valley Community College and transferring to the University of Illinois to study agronomy.

Fox is the daughter of Heather Atkinson. She participated in the Scholastic Bowl, Gay-Straight Alliance and Book Club. Fox earned the First-Generation Recognition Award, Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award and School Recognition Award. She plans on majoring in special education–learning and behavior at Illinois State University.

Keutzer is the daughter of Steven and Michelle Keutzer. She was a member of volleyball, choir, Star Spangled Singers, classical pianist, Interact Club, German Club, National Honor Society, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Keautzer also served as a second and seventh reading program coordinator, cheerleading captain, softball captain, student council secretary and class of 2026 treasurer. She received high honor roll, the College Board National Recognition Program Award- Rural and Small-Town, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, College Board National Recognition Award and National Top School Recognition Award, Board of Education Academic Excellence Award, USSSA 16U Open National Champion, USSSA 16U Open National Champion Offensive MVP, USSSA 16U Open National Champion MVP, Princeton Invitational Volleyball Tournament Champion, NCA cheers jump-off second place, IHSA All-Academic Award Volleyball, IHSA All-Academic Cheer, IHSA All-Academic Softball, 2024 Al-BCR Softball Team HM, Princeton Invitational Volleyball Tournament MVP, BCR All-Area Softball Team First Team, PHS Varsity Volleyball MVP, TRAC Unanimous First Team All-Conference Volleyball, TRAC First Team Unanimous All-Conference Softball, ICA Softball All-State Third Team, News-Tribune All-Area Volleyball Team First Team, News-Tribune All-Area Softball Team Second Team, IVCA All-State Volleyball All Academic Team, IVCA All-State Volleyball Team-HM, TRAC Second Team All-Conference Volleyball, Pit All-Tournament Team, and Orion volleyball tournament all team. Keutzer was also named an Illinois State Scholar, Peoria Journal Star Athlete of the Week nominee, BCR Volleyball Player of the Year 2025, Peoria Journal Star 2026 Athlete to Watch, BCR Female Athlete of the Year nominee, UCA All-American Cheerleader, senior homecoming court, Elks Teen of the Month, and Elks Teen of the Year nominee. She will attend the University of South Carolina to study neuroscience.

Hardy is the daughter of Kyle and Jessica Hardy. Her activities included cheer, tennis, the Sportsman Club, Spanish Club, Madrigals, and Star Spangled Singers. Hardy also was a 4-H state reporter and FFA treasurer. She was awarded Elks Teen of the Month, All-Academic, Top-Ten and National Honor Society. Hardy intends on studying animal science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to pursue a career as a large animal veterinarian.