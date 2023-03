The East Joliet Fire Department put out tent fires under a Cass Street viaduct on Friday night.

“There were a couple of tents on fire with evacuation,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Grohar said.

People apparently occupied the tents, which caught on fire at about 10:30 p.m.

The area at Cass Street and Page Avenue is in an unincorporated area of Joliet Township that borders the Joliet city limits.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.