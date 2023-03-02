Lockport woman jailed on child endangerment charges

After more than half a year of failing to appear in court, a Lockport woman was jailed on charges alleging she left her children unattended in a vehicle while she was at a bar in two separate incidents, court records show.
At 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Kimberly Wells, 37, of Lockport, was booked into the Will County jail.
Warrants had been issued for Wells’ arrest on Aug. 15, 2022, and Aug. 16, 2022, after she failed to appear in court in two misdemeanor cases involving charges of endangering the life and health of her children, according to court records.
Wells was also charged on Sept. 1 with driving on a revoked or suspended license in Shorewood and Joliet.
On June 28, 2022, Wells was arrested after officers responded to a report of Wells leaving her two sons – aged 2 and 3 – unattended in a vehicle while she was inside Crow’s Nest bar, 1400 N. Center St., Joliet, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
The interior of the vehicle appeared to be in squalid condition and the children were not fully clothed, English said. Following Wells’ arrest, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were notified of the incident, he said.
On July 18, 2022, prosecutors charged Wells with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life and health of her children.
Wells was present in court on the same day and pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show.
Three days before Wells’ July 18, 2022 court appearance, she had been arrested for a second time after she was accused of leaving her two children unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of Los Gaveños bar, 1101 N. Hickory St., Joliet, according to English.
Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys seated in child seats in the backseat of the vehicle, which the officers observed was in deplorable condition, English said. The vehicle was unattended and the windows were closed, he said.
Wells left Los Gaveños bar and told the officers she was the mother of the children, English said. The officers determined that Wells had been drinking inside the bar between a 30 minutes to an hour, he said.
DCFS was again notified of the incident, English said.
On Aug. 16, 2022, prosecutors charged Wells with another two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life and health of her children child. She failed appear in court the same day, court records show.