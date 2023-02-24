Joliet OKs Houbolt Road bridge signs

Joliet has approved signage to direct truck traffic to the Houbolt Road toll bridge, which is expected to open this spring.

The City Council on Tuesday voted to allow the private group that will operate the bridge to put signs on city property. The signs will direct Interstate 80 traffic that is headed to the intermodal yards to the new toll bridge.

A new I-80 interchange under construction at Houbolt Road is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

The bridge is being built and will be operated by a joint venture group that includes CenterPoint Properties, which developed the intermodal yards in Joliet and Elwood.

The bridge over the Des Plaines River will provide a direct connection between the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and I-80. Local officials see the new route as a way to divert truck traffic away from local roads.