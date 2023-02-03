Joliet ex-con charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, attempted escape from custody

An ex-convict charged with attempting to sexually assault a woman in Joliet last year and attempting to escape from police now faces more charges of sexual assault in a separate case filed in Will County.
On Wednesday, Michael Severado, 28, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault of a female victim on Sept. 16, 2021.
A criminal complaint alleged Severado sexually assaulted the victim by the use of force or threat of force.
The case was investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
Severado has already been in the Will County jail since July 13, 2022 ,on other charges. His bond has been set at $1.3 million. Severado has also been on parole from prison since May 20, 2022, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On that day, sheriff’s deputies had received information on the whereabouts of Severado, who was wanted on charges of attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.
Deputies found Severado in Matteson and arrested him, Hoffmeyer said.
While Severado was in a police vehicle, he made a sudden movement toward the door in order to exit the vehicle, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies grabbed him and pulled him toward the center of the vehicle and pulled over in order to better secure him, she said.
A short time later, Severado freed one of his hands from the handcuffs and attempted to open the vehicle door, Hoffmeyer said. Deputies readjusted the handcuffs on Severado and saw fresh blood on his wrist, she said.
Hoffmeyer said the injury was consistent with Severado forcibly removing his hand at the expense of pain and injury to himself.
Severado was charged with attempted escape and obstruction of an officer as a result.
The case involving the charges of attempted criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint stemmed from a Joliet police investigation of a June 29, 2022 incident.
Officers learned a 42-year-old woman had been at Phillip’s 66 gas station, 379 South Chicago St., when a suspect later identified as Severado approached her and asked her if she wished to buy drugs, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
The woman declined and left the area on a bicycle, English said.
A short time later, when the woman was near the intersection of Oscar and Gardner avenues, Severado arrived in a truck, left the vehicle and knocked the woman off her bicycle, he said.
Severado then attacked her further before he left the area in the truck, English said.