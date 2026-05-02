Grayslake Historical Society plans busy May

The Grayslake Historical Society has scheduled several events during May that are free and open to the public.

On May 6, the society’s Search and Share genealogy discussion group will meet at 2 p.m. in the community room of the Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St. Grayslake.

On May 13 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the Heritage Center, society board member Jane Trump will present A “Cut Above: Notable Barbers and Hairdressers in Grayslake’s Past.” Refreshments will be served.

The museum galleries will be open highlighting 50 years of collections by the society.

On Friday, May 15, the society will present Stories of Grayslake at 10 a.m. in the Senior Center at 50 Library Lane.