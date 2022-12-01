The 2022-23 Herald-News wrestling preview

Lockport
Coach: Jameson Oster (1st year at Lockport, 7th overall)
Last season: 19-6, third place 3A Dual Team State, two state champions, sixth-place finisher, six state qualifiers
Top returners: Brayden Thompson, sr., 182 pounds; Logan Swaw, sr., 152/160; Jad Alwawi , sr., 126; Carlos Munoz-Flores, sr., 138
Key newcomers: Justin Wardlow, fr., 113; Issac Zimmerman, fr., 106; Timmy O’Connor, so., 106; Durango Valles, so., 152/160; Malik Salah, so., 220
Worth noting: Leading the Porters, who placed third in 3A Dual State last winter, are Thompson, who won the 3A 182-pound state championship and is ranked No. 1 nationally at the weight; Swaw, who last year finished sixth at 152; and Munoz-Flores, who was runner-up at 138 at the Dan Gable Donnybrook. Also back is Alwawi, a state qualifier. “We have a big group of returning seniors with varsity experience, also some talented underclassmen ready to make an impact,” Oster said. “I expect big things out of this team both individually and as a team. We will be competing for another trophy/championship and expect to win one.”
Joliet Central
Coach: Pat McGovern (4th year)
Last season: 5-13 (3-2 in conference)
Top returners: Charles Walker, sr., 195; Alex Fernandez, jr., 120; Jorge Robles, jr., 138; Gustavo Vicencio Ramos, sr., 220, Isaiah Kan, so., 113
Key newcomers: Brody Walsh, so., 106; Jon Mooney, jr., 145; Eduardo Mendez, jr., 132
Worth noting: Joliet Central will be a young team this year. “We have a lot of sophomores and juniors on varsity this year,” McGovern said. “We have currently one senior in the starting lineup. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the program and will be very competitive on the lower levels this year. Charles Walker and Jorge Robles had great offseasons this past year, while Alex Fernandez, a returning IWCOA SQ in 2020, is back from injury. I am looking forward to watching this team perform this year, because it has a great work ethic and a constant drive to improve in the sport of wrestling.”
Plainfield North
Coach: Joby Bodi (6th year)
Last season: 20-4
Top returners: Maddox Garbis, so., 106-113; Cayden Amico, jr., 120-126; Lucas Frydrychowski, so., 132-138; Daniel DiMartino, jr., 138-145; Anthony Gulino, sr., 160-170; Leo Tovar, jr.
Key newcomers: Luke Grindstaff, fr., 126-132; Jack Tota, so., 152-160; Louie DelPage, jr., 106-113; Ethan Sam, sr., 285
Worth noting: The Tigers have a young but experienced group with “a good mix of scrappy guys that know how to compete,” Bodi said. Among them are five sectional qualifiers and three all-conference performers, including Garbis, who is preseason No. 7 ranked at 106; Tovar, who’s No. 10 at 220; and Amico, honorable mention at 120. “We look to capture our first conference title after finishing second the last two seasons,” Bodi said, “and reclaim a regional title after winning it in 2021 and taking second in 2022.”
Plainfield Central
Coach: Terry Kubski (3rd year)
Last season: 5-15
Top returners: Max Bowen, 182; Jake Meskausas, 152; Antonio Montoya, 285; Jack Bowen, 132/138, Gavin Enders 132/138; Alicia Tucker,155/170
Key newcomers: Aiden Rudman, 132; Matthias Hauntzinger, 145; Dominic Hauntzinger
Worth noting: With Bowen, a conference and regional champ and state qualifier who went 1-2 in Champaign last season, and advancers to sectional Meskausas, Montoya and Tucker, the Wildcats have some solid veteran building blocks for newcomers to follow. “We lost two key wrestlers from last season, but we’re building around our four sectional qualifiers … a good mix of veteran leaders and young wrestlers stepping up to the call,” Kubski said.
Plainfield East
Coach: Chuck Trabaris
Last Season: 5-24
Top returners: Niko Duggan, jr., 152; Jerry Nino, jr., 160; Aidan Villar, jr., 120; Roderick Burnett, sr., 220
Key newcomers: Camden McCloskey, fr., 126; Daniel Nevareu, fr., 132
Worth noting: Numbers in the program have tripled for Trabaris, who feels the underclassmen will contribute to the varsity enough for the team to send more wrestlers to state and better the program’s top-five finish at regionals. Villar, Duggan and Nino have the potential to win 30 matches this season for East. “We have a lot of new guys on the team this year, and we are expecting big things from our freshman and sophomore classes,” Trabaris said. “Led by a crew of experienced seniors and juniors, we are going to make some noise at the individual level.”
Plainfield South
Coach: Dan Swan
Last season: n/a
Top returners: Matthew Janiak, jr., 195; Rudy Silva, jr., 113; Rocco Silva, jr., 120
Key newcomers: Chase Pierceall, fr., 152
Worth noting: Janiak, who went 31-15 and placed sixth at 170 last season as a sophomore, again should be a constant for the Cougars, along with the Silvas. “Last season, we did not experience much success,” Swan said, “but we are anticipating a full lineup of wrestlers this year. Some new faces in the lineup may make an immediate difference for the team.”
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Brian Glynn (14th year, 258-55)
Last season: 16-6
Top returners: Jase Salin, jr., 126; Karter Guzman, sr., 132; Sam Yelnick, sr., 138/145; Tyler Mansker, sr., 145-152; Chris Yirsa, so., 170; Nate Elstner, so., 182; Anthony Sherman, sr., 195
Top newcomers: Luke Siwinski, so. 138-145; Jacob Siwinski, fr.
Worth noting: Salin will lead the way for L-W West, returning from a 35-15 season in which he qualified for state, while Guzman (28-11 at 126), Elstner (13-9 at 182), Sherman (27-18 at 195) and Yirsa (11-10 at 160) advanced to sectionals. Luke Siwinski, 9-15 as a part-time starter as a freshman, and Jake Siwinski join coming off an Illinois Elementary School Association state runner-up season. “We have a lot of returning starters coming back,” Glynn said, “with some incoming freshmen with wrestling experience. I think we’ll be solid from top to bottom.”
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Kevin Rockett (5th season at L-W East)
Last season: 21-0
Top returners: Tyson Zvonar, sr., 126; Ari Zaeske, sr., 170/182
Worth noting: The Griffins went undefeated as a team and won their first SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue Division championship, then placed runner-up at regional to Lockport. They’ll look to repeat those efforts behind two returning state qualifiers, Zvonar and Zaeske, who are the only seniors leading a young squad. “With so many of our wrestlers still competing on the football turf, we may have a slow start,” Rockett said during the Griffins’ run to the state championship game, “but we look forward to finishing our season tough.”
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Tyrone Byrd (5th year, 17th overall)
Last season: 18-4
Top returners: Gracie Guarino, jr., 113; Nathan Knowlton, sr., 126; Ameer Alamawi, jr., 138; Keston Cohn, jr., 138/145; Caden Harvey, so., 152; Max Becker, sr., 160; Tim Key, jr., 170
Top newcomers: Michael Heimberg, 106; Madex Dunlop, 120; Jalen Byrd, 132; Kristian Melow, 145; Evan Welsh, 182; Dominick Danno, 195; Colin Welsh, 285
Worth noting: The Knights have lost seven seniors from a successful 2021-22 season, led by Becker and Key, both sectional qualifiers, and Knowlton, who finished his season undefeated. The Knights are junior heavy, but contributions from the underclassmen could go a long way toward making them competitive as a team. “We have a lot of new faces, but they are eager to learn and grow,” Byrd said. “The ceiling his high for this group. We have a great work ethic and even better character. ... There are a couple of freshmen who have earned varsity spots, and we’re excited to see what they’re made of.”
Lemont
Coach: Erik Murry (3rd year, 16th overall)
Last season: 22-4
Top returners: Julian Villanatos, so, 113; Sam Schuitt, sr., 126; John O’Connor, sr., 132; Noah O’Connor, jr., 145; Mikey Jabaay, sr., 160; Dylan Wilms, so., 220; Alex Pasquale, jr., 285
Top newcomers: Carter Mikolaczak, jr., 132), Matteo Vitro, fr., 106; Corey Zater, fr., 126; Vincent DeliColli, fr., 195; Jake Sulzberger, so., 220; Molly O’Connor, fr., 120
Worth noting: The South Suburban Conference Tournament champs qualified five wrestlers for 2A state, advancing from the tough Sycamore Sectional. They took a fourth and fifth, by the graduated Alex Tagler and Moe Khalil, respectively. However, returning to maintain that momentum for Lemont are Jabaay (25-10, 8th at state) and Wilms (31-5, 8th), plus several other 20-match winners in Schuitt (29-9), John O’Connor (29-12), Noah O’Connor (20-18) and Pasquale (29-9) and 19-match winner Villanatos. Mikolajczak, returning from injury, could join them, as could Vitro, Zater and Molly O’Connor. “The seniors are another special class that has high expectations individually and as a team,” Murry said. “We will definitely be solid throughout our lineup due to our depth and experience. We’re excited for the upcoming season and the future with also having a sizable freshman class.”
Peotone
Coach: Philip Thorne (3rd year)
Last season: 11-22
Top returners: Marco Spinazzola, sr., 152; Ian Kreske, jr.,, 145; Alex Cardenas, sr., 220; Jackson Bergeron, sr., 170; Santino Izzi, jr., 132
Key newcomers: Micah Spinazzola, fr., 126
Worth noting: The Blue Devils finally have the numbers spread around the weight classes to be more competitive as a team, with quality upperclassmen providing solid leadership on and off the mat. “For the first time since I have been the head coach, we have all the capabilities of filling an entire lineup,” Thorne said. “I am very excited about the amount of freshmen and sophomores that have come out from the football program. We are excited to get to competing, and right now we are just focusing on getting better one day at a time.”
Coal City
Coach: Mark Masters (19th year, 394-147)
Last season: 29-6
Top returners: Cullan Lindemuth, so., 106; Brant Widlowski, jr., 132/138; Jake Piatak, sr., 132/138; Chase Dehler, jr., 145/152; Blake Dillon, jr., 152; Mataeo Blessing, sr., 145/152; Derek Carlson, sr., 170; Joey Breneman, sr., 182; Braiden Young, sr., 182/195; Drake Dearth, sr., 220; Michael Gonzalez, sr., 285
Top newcomers: Jack Poyner, sr., 152/160; Landon Benson, so., 152/160; Brody Widlowski, fr., 106/113; Aiden Kenney, fr., 113/120; Brock Finch, fr., 126/132; Trace Wilson, fr., 126; Noah Houston, fr., 126/132
Worth noting: The Coalers have an abundance of experienced talent, including two-time state champion Brant “Buddy” Widlowski, who was 42-9 at 120. He moves up a couple of weights this year. State qualifiers Lindemuth (37-10), Carlson (31-8) and Young (34-10) return. Piatak (31-10), Breneman (21-11) and Gonzalez (20-12) were 20-match winners. The addition of Brody Widlowski, Kenney and Finch (IESA state champs and runner-up, respectively) and medalists Wilson and Houston should bolster the lower weights. The biggest problem for Masters will be finding space in the lineup for all of them. “We have a good group of seniors and freshmen. We are logjammed at a couple of weights,” Masters said.
Morris
Coach: Lenny Tryner (5th at Morris, 18th overall)
Last season: 8-11
Top returners: Ella McDonnell, jr. 110; Brandon Anderson, so. 113; Tyler Semlar, jr., 145; A.J. Franzetti, jr. 170; Justin Hemmersbach, sr. 285
Key newcomers: Owen Sater, fr., 106; Carter Skoff, fr., 120
Worth noting: Four sectional qualifiers – Anderson (23-8), Semlar (18-11), Franzetti (10-8) and Hemmersbach (19-9) – lead Morris. A key to the team’s success may come from Scoff, an IESA state champ, and Sater, an IESA state placer. McDonnell leads a group of seven girls in a growing girls portion of the program. “We will be a young but talented team this season,” Tryner said.
Joliet West
Coach: Chuck Rumpf (9th year)
Last season: 16-7
Top returners: Gavin Garcia, jr., 160; Austin Perella, sr., 145; Nijee Harris, sr., 152; Jovon Johnson, sr., 195; Colin Morgan, so., 120; Carson Weber, so., 126; Wyatt Schmittt, jr., 285
Worth noting: An experienced Tigers team is coming off a successful campaign in which it won its third straight Southwest Prairie Conference championship. Weber finished 35-9 and placed eighth at 106 in the Class 3A state meet last year, while Schmitt finished his season at state with a 33-12 mark. Areela was all-conference, and Perella, Harris, Johnson and Morgan were sectional qualifiers.
Wilmington
Coach: Nick Dziuban (1st year)
Last season: 9-11
Top returners: Landon Dooley, jr., 113; Hunter Hayes, sr., 195; Aubin Shields, sr., 120
Top newcomers: Brody Benson, Jr., 285; Matt Swisher, jr., 152
Worth noting: Dooley, a former IESA state champ, leads a Wildcats team that lost several veteran seniors from a year ago. “Numbers are beginning to go up, and we will be closer to filling a lineup this year than we have in the past few years. We have a solid mix of returners and new wrestlers that will be exciting to see the progression of those wrestlers. I’m excited to see how our girls program continues to grow as well,” Dziuban said.
Reed-Custer
Coach: Yale Davis (2nd year)
Last season: 19-3 (2nd Illinois Central Eight)
Top returners: Kody Marschner, sr., 220; Landon Markle, sr., 152; Gunnar Berg, sr., 285; Sam Begler, jr., 126; Rex Pfiefer, jr., 182
Top newcomers: Kristopher Budick, fr., 126; Dominic Alaimo, fr., 182
Worth noting: Marschner claimed third place at the Coal City Sectional to earn a trip to state with his 36-1 mark. Also shining a year ago for the Comets were Markle (33-10), Tribble (26-6) and Begler (26-8).
Minooka
Coach: Mike Kimberlin (3rd year)
Top returners: Elijah Munoz, sr., 126; Dominic Schivone, sr., 138
Worth noting: Munoz and Schiavone were 3A state qualifiers, the former after going 21-6 at 126 and the latter going 23-15 at 138 for Minooka. “We are excited going into this season,” Kimberlin said. “Our expectations have also been to compete and be the best competitors on the mat. We are looking forward to a great season.”
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Ryan Cumbee
Top returners: Gylon Sims, sr., 113; Mason Alessio, sr., 145; Dillan Johnson, jr., 285
Worth noting: Joliet Catholic is the defending Class 2A Dual Team State champion after defeating Deerfield in a tight title match, 39-33. The Hilltoppers welcome back both of their individual state champions from that team – Sims and Johnson, the latter of whom went undefeated and did not suffer a takedown all last season – as well as another sectional champion, Alessio, who was second in his weight class at state.