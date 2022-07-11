July 11, 2022
Joliet promised help six years ago for dangerous Theodore Street intersection

By Shaw Local News Network

The intersection of Theodore Street and Wesmere Parkway, seen here in July 2022, in Joliet will get a traffic light in a construction project expected to start in spring 2024. (Bob Okon)

If the city of Joliet’s explanation for why a dangerous intersection on Theodore Street has not been remedied seems familiar, it should be.

Six years go, then-Public Works Director James Trizna told the City Council, as reported by the Herald-News, that stop signs residents sought could not be placed on one intersection because that would interfere with city plans to make the entire road a “signalized corridor.”

The April 7, 2016, Herald-News headline noted: “No stop sign now, but lights coming later on Theodore Street in Joliet”

The story also noted: “Trizna later said the timeline for future traffic signals could be three to five years but added it was a preliminary estimate and depended on available funding for the projects. The first traffic signals likely would go at Wesmere Parkway and Drauden Road, he said. A stop light at County Line Road would follow.”

The Westmere Parkway intersection on Theodore, still without a stop light, was the scene of a fatal crash on June 2. The Drauden Road intersection also remains without a stop light, but a March 3 plan includes that intersection in the stoplight plan.

“Our plan is to make this all a signalized corridor,” Trizna had told the Council in 2016. “This is a major arterial street. You don’t want to intersperse stop signs with traffic signals.”

