The top 10 banquet facility places in Will County

Here are a list of the top 10 banquet facilities in Will County as picked by readers. Voting took place from September 7-30, 2021. Results were released November 20, 2021.

Click here to read more results from the 2021 Best of Will County Readers Choice awards.

The Jacob Henry Mansion Estate in Joilet was voted the best banquet facility in the 2021 Best of Will County Readers Choice awards. (Photo provided by Jacob Henry Mansion)

Jacob Henry Mansion - Voted Best Banquet Facility

Where: 20 South Eastern Avenue, Joliet, IL 60433

Phone: 815-722-1420

Information: Facebook - Jacob Henry Mansion. Twitter - @JHMansion.

Renaissance Center in Joliet was voted one of the best banquet facilities in the 2021 Best of Will County Readers Choice awards. (Photo provided by Renaissance Center)

Renaissance Center - One of the Best

Where: 214 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432

Phone: 815-600-7034

Information: Facebook - Renaissance Center.

Al’s Steak House Restaurant - One of the Best

Where: 1990 West Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60435

Phone: 815-725-2388

Social Media: Facebook - Al’s Steak House.

Where: 829 Moen Ave Rockdale, IL 60436

Phone: 815-725-1977

Hours: Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Brunch Seating: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Dinner Menu Starts 3:30 p.m., Monday Closed, Tuesday - Thursday: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Information: Facebook - Syl’s Restaurant. Instagram - Syl’s Chophouse.

Where: 50 E. Jefferson St., Suite 106 Joliet, Illinois 60432

Hours: Monday – Closed. Tuesday – Closed. Wednesday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday – 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Phone: 815-345-3339

Information: Facebook - MyGrain Brewing Co., Twitter - @MyGrainBrewing, Instagram - MyGrain Brewing Company.

Where: 1700 W. Renwick Road Romeoville, IL 60446

Phone: 815-306-4640

Information: Facebook - Mistwood Golf Club. Twitter - @MistwoodGolf. Instagram - Mistwood Golf Club.

Where: 23320 S. La Grange Road Frankfort, Illinois 60423

Phone: 815-469-7315

Information: Facebook - CD & ME. Twitter - @CDandME.

Where: 200 W. 8th Street Lockport, IL 60441

Phone: 815-838-6500

Information: Facebook - The Public Landing Restaurant. Twitter - @Public_Landing.

Where: 110 N Chicago St, Joliet, Illinois 60432

Phone: 815-630-4219

Information: Facebook - CUT 158 Chophouse. Instagram - CUT 158 Chophouse.

Where: 14903 S Center St #109, Plainfield, IL 60544

Phone: 815-556-9553

Information: Facebook - Warehouse 109.