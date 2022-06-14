The top 10 banquet facility places in Will County

Here are a list of the top 10 banquet facilities in Will County as picked by readers. Voting took place from September 7-30, 2021. Results were released November 20, 2021.
Jacob Henry Mansion - Voted Best Banquet Facility
Where: 20 South Eastern Avenue, Joliet, IL 60433
Phone: 815-722-1420
Information: Facebook - Jacob Henry Mansion. Twitter - @JHMansion.
Renaissance Center - One of the Best
Where: 214 N Ottawa St, Joliet, IL 60432
Phone: 815-600-7034
Information: Facebook - Renaissance Center.
Al’s Steak House Restaurant - One of the Best
Where: 1990 West Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60435
Phone: 815-725-2388
Social Media: Facebook - Al’s Steak House.
Syls Restaurant & Lounge
Where: 829 Moen Ave Rockdale, IL 60436
Phone: 815-725-1977
Hours: Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Brunch Seating: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Dinner Menu Starts 3:30 p.m., Monday Closed, Tuesday - Thursday: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Information: Facebook - Syl’s Restaurant. Instagram - Syl’s Chophouse.
MyGrain Brewing Company
Where: 50 E. Jefferson St., Suite 106 Joliet, Illinois 60432
Hours: Monday – Closed. Tuesday – Closed. Wednesday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday – 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday – 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Phone: 815-345-3339
Information: Facebook - MyGrain Brewing Co., Twitter - @MyGrainBrewing, Instagram - MyGrain Brewing Company.
Mistwood Golf Club
Where: 1700 W. Renwick Road Romeoville, IL 60446
Phone: 815-306-4640
Information: Facebook - Mistwood Golf Club. Twitter - @MistwoodGolf. Instagram - Mistwood Golf Club.
CD & ME Special Events & Banquets
Where: 23320 S. La Grange Road Frankfort, Illinois 60423
Phone: 815-469-7315
Information: Facebook - CD & ME. Twitter - @CDandME.
Public Landing
Where: 200 W. 8th Street Lockport, IL 60441
Phone: 815-838-6500
Information: Facebook - The Public Landing Restaurant. Twitter - @Public_Landing.
CUT 158 Chophouse
Where: 110 N Chicago St, Joliet, Illinois 60432
Phone: 815-630-4219
Information: Facebook - CUT 158 Chophouse. Instagram - CUT 158 Chophouse.
Warehouse:109
Where: 14903 S Center St #109, Plainfield, IL 60544
Phone: 815-556-9553
Information: Facebook - Warehouse 109.