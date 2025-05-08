Bringing the ‘real world’ into her classroom, L-P teacher creates 1 of a kind forensics course

Forensic science instructor Nancy Kochis poses for a photo in her classroom on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at La Salle-Peru High School. (Scott Anderson)

“Forensic science is the guardian of justice, providing the facts that determine guilt or innocence.”

Those words, written in red on the wall of La Salle-Peru High School, are passed by Nancy Kochis’ students before they enter her classroom.

Kochis started the first forensic science program at L-P in 2009, after she obtained her master’s degree in forensic science from the University of Florida in 2010.

“I believe that high school students should learn about forensics even if they don’t pursue a career in the field,” she said. “They are going away to college pretty soon, and I believe what they learn in my class will help them. The main reason is to get them interested in one of the many fields in criminal justice, forensics and law.”

Kochis’ class is the only of its kind offered at L-P, covering a wide range of topics including fingerprinting, fiber analysis, arson, trace evidence analysis and blood spatter patterns.

Superintendent Steven Wrobleski said students love the passion and expertise Kochis brings to her honors forensics class and the administration was proud to continue to support the program.

“She has assembled a world-class roster of guest speakers, each with incredible experiences in the field, which includes scientists, lawyers, professors and law enforcement agents,” Wrobleski said.

Kochis’ passion for forensic science began as a child, watching detective shows, like “Quincy, M.E.” with her father.

“It was always my dream to become a teacher, since I was a little girl,” she said.

Kochis pursued her dream in college, where she met and married her husband, Andrew, in 1980. She was weighing her passions for both math and science when she chose to take some time off to raise her three sons.

Eventually, Kochis returned and earned six degrees, an associate in science from Illinois Valley Community College, a bachelor’s in biological sciences from Northern Illinois University, a secondary professional educator license, a master’s in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis, a master’s in forensic science from the University of Florida and a death investigation certificate.

Kochis’ said she wanted to begin a forensic science class since she began teaching high school in 2001, so when she was finishing her master’s she wrote up a proposal to start teaching the course.

“I wanted to give seniors another science class, especially one that is practical,” she said. ”Most universities want at least three to four years of high school science. Plus, I wanted to give them a class that would be fun at the same time as learning.”

Kochis knew she didn’t want her class to be ordinary, so she set out to bring in a panel of expert guest speakers, bringing the “real world” into her classroom.

She finds them at professional conferences, searches professional experts in the area, and some have contacted her.

At one point, she said, her forensic science students were invited every year to visit Eureka College by a professor who had converted a former sorority house into multiple crime scenes.

The former sorority house is no longer open for viewing, she said.

Ed Jauch, a task force officer assigned to the Chicago DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, is one of those experts. He said he spoke with Kochis early on about some of his concerns with speaking to the students about his undercover work.

“One of the things I always said was some of my undercover work was probably not suitable for the general public,” he said. “But, she’s like ‘that’s what I want the kids to hear.’ She wants them to hear the truth and she wants them to understand that. You know, it’s not TV.”

Jauch said his big takeaway is that Kochis truly cares what the students in her classroom hear from her and the guest speakers.

“It has to be 100% real and it has to be honest,” he said. “I appreciate that perspective, and that she’s willing to kind of force feed these kids the not-so-glamorous perspective of law enforcement.”

Jauch said word has gotten out in the Illinois Valley that he is willing to speak at schools, but he believes Kochis was the first teacher to have expert speakers come into the classroom.

“Nancy is leading the way,” he said. “And I think she always has. I feel she’s a teacher who has cutting-edge abilities.”

Those cutting-edge abilities have been utilized by law enforcement in the past. Peru Police Officer Brian Zebron, another expert speaker, said he has called Kochis during a case before.

“I had a police case where we actually found a skull on the beaches of the Illinois River,” he said. “And I knew Mrs. Kochis had friends, and I also knew she knew a good portion about anthropology … so she is pretty up on her stuff, probably more so than your average police officer on the road.”

Kochis remains knowledgeable about cutting-edge forensic science procedures and techniques because she has continued her education.

She is working toward obtaining her doctorate in forensic science from Oklahoma State University.

“I chose to pursue my doctorate because I believe that what I learn can be applied to my classes,” she said. “That is why I continue to take classes and go to conferences. The class I have now is fingerprints at the crime scene. I already have two fingerprint exercises that I can apply to my classes.”

Kochis’ students perform numerous exercises throughout the year, but it’s their year-end project that puts everything they have learned to the test, with a crime scene project.

The students write a police report, document evidence and recreate a crime scene with a diorama. They create their own crime and solve it by documenting each step.

“They enjoy it,” she said.

Cameron Olivero, a senior at LP, said Kochis’ forensic science course has enhanced his desire to pursue a degree in law after graduation.

“I love coming to her class,” he said. “It’s a lot of hands-on things, a lot of things that are real life like drugs, alcohol and dead bodies and stuff like that.”

Olivero said his favorite aspect of her class has been the guest speakers, particularly Jauch and Chief Forensic Pathologist Scott Denton from Bloomington.

Kochis said she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Her passion for teaching has never dimmed. If anything, it’s grown with every degree she’s earned.

“I love what I do. I love coming to school every day to teach my students,” she said. “I love being here. I don’t think I’m going to stop just yet.”