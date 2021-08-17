Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Rockford, Illinois, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Rockford below:

#10. 6568 N Main Rd, Rockford ($549,900) - 7 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,686 square feet; $96 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 2425 Clinton Rd, Rockford ($595,000) - 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,800 square feet; $123 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 6376 Tuscany Cir, Rockford ($599,000) - 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 5,300 square feet; $113 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 2508 Oakridge Ln, Rockford ($625,000) - 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,479 square feet; $96 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 5685 Coachman Ct, Rockford ($640,000) - 3 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,684 square feet; $95 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1801 National Ave, Rockford ($699,900) - 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,617 square feet; $124 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 7002 Perrietta Ln, Rockford ($825,000) - 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,800 square feet; $105 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2606 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford ($825,000) - 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 8,000 square feet; $103 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1201 Brown Hills Rd, Rockford ($875,000) - 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,867 square feet; $98 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 12529 N Weldon Rd, Rockford ($1,200,000) - 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 8,003 square feet; $149 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes