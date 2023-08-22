White Sox begin shakeup, fire executive VP Ken Williams, GM Rick Hahn

The White Sox’ turbulent 2023 campaign reached an apex Tuesday afternoon as the team decided to relieve executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn of their duties.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman, in a statement. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family.

“I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures.”

Williams was in his 11th season in his role after serving as GM from 2001-12. Hahn has been in charge since then.

The Sox said they will search for “a single decision-maker to lead the baseball operations” and will have that person in place by the end of the season.

https://www.dailyherald.com/sports/20230822/white-sox-fire-executive-vp-ken-williams-gm-rick-hahn