CCL/ESCC football: Here are top Class of 2027 prospects to watch

Carmel's Trae Taylor runs the ball against St. Charles North at the Class 7A Second Round playoff game on Saturday, Nov.8,2025 in St. Charles. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

With the 2025-26 Early Signing Period over, we’re taking a brief look at some of the top 2027 prospects in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference. Here are some notable prospects to watch for as the 2025-26 offseason progresses.

Trae Taylor, Carmel, QB

Taylor, who has been committed to Nebraska since May, had an outstanding junior season for the Corsairs, throwing for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns with just three interceptions while completing an astounding 81.7 percent of his passes. Taylor rushed for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, while leading Carmel to an 8-3 record. Taylor was named an All-CCL/ESCC player and the CCL/ESCC White’s Co-MVP winner.

Israel Abrams, Montini, QB

Abrams and the Broncos have won 24 consecutive games dating back to the 2024 season. State champions over each of the last two seasons, Montini’s offense has been led by Abrams, who had 4,072 passing yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions in 2025. Abrams, who recently received an offer from Auburn, has Division I offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and more. Abrams shared CCL/ESCC White Co-MVP honors with Taylor.

Quentin Burrell, Mount Carmel, WR

Currently the No. 1 2027 wide receiver prospect in Illinois, Burrell holds offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and more. Burrell shined this season, posting 67 catches for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding two kick return touchdowns on special teams. The CCL/ESCC Blue’s Offensive Player of the Year and an IHSFCA All-State player, Burrell guided Mount Carmel to a 14-0 record and a fourth straight IHSA state championship win.

Montini’s Israel Abrams carries the ball on a quarterback keeper during the IHSA Class 4A state championship game against Rochester in Normal. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Brayden Parks, Brother Rice, DL

The CCL/ESCC Blue’s Defensive Player of the Year, Parks was a key cog of a Brother Rice defensive line that collectively garnered the CCL/ESCC Blue’s Lineman of the Year honor. A four-star defensive line prospect with offers from Alabama, Oregon, Texas, LSU and more, Parks finished his junior campaign with 61 tackles, 23 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, five PBUs, two forced fumbles and one interception. The Crusaders went 13-1 and won the IHSA 7A state championship.

Roman Igwebuike, LB, Mount Carmel

Igwebuike recorded 115 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three PBUs, two interceptions and one fumble recovery to spearhead the Mount Carmel defense in 2025. The four-star recruit, who has offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC and more, received All-CCL/ESCC honors and helped the Caravan win a fourth straight state title. Igwebuike is currently the No. 1 ranked 2027 linebacker in Illinois.

Chris Kasky, EDGE, Nazareth

Kasky was a monster in the backfield for the Roadrunners, totaling 68 tackles, 23 TFLs and 12 sacks to put himself on the map as a top pass rush prospect in the state. A three-star recruit fringing on four-star status, Kasky earned All-CCL/ESCC honors and led Nazareth to a 12-1 record and a trip to the IHSA 6A state semis. Kasky holds offers from several Big Ten programs including Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Iowa State has also offered Kasky.

Nazareth's Edward McClain Jr. (0) tries to get around Mt. Carmel's Roman Igwebuike (32) during the varsity football game between Nazareth Academy and Mt. Carmel in Chicago. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Tavares Harrington, CB, Mount Carmel

Harrington is a long and rangy corner who recorded 50 tackles, nine PBUs, six TFLs, three INTs, one sack and one fumble recovery during his junior season. The 6-foot-3 Harrington, rated a four-star prospect, earned All-CCL/ESCC honors and was the top corner for a Mount Carmel team that held opponents to under 18 points per game. Harrington, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class in the state, has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and more.

Jake Thies, DB, Fenwick

Thies turned in a monster postseason, totaling over 200 yards in Fenwick’s IHSA 6A state semifinal win over Nazareth before the Friars knocked off national powerhouse East St. Louis to win the state championship. Thies, whose older brother Tommy is signed to play at Miami (Ohio), has offers from multiple D1 schools including UConn and San Diego State. At running back, Thies ran for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 30 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns. At defensive back, Thies compiled 59 tackles, six TFLs, five forced fumbles, four INTs and three sacks.

Rice anchored a physical St. Laurence defeated that helped the Vikings reach the 6A state semifinals despite four regular-season losses. The junior, who also played tight end, recorded 123 tackles, 10 TFLs, five INTs and two forced fumbles. On offense, Rice had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing score. An All-CCL/ESCC player, Rice has offers from Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa State.

Fenwick's Jake Thies runs the ball against East St. Louis during the Class 6A State championship game in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Luke Injaychock, IOL, Nazareth

An All-CCL/ESCC Honorable Mention, Injaychock blocked for a Nazareth offensive line that guided the Roadrunners to 4,942 total yards and a 12-1 finish. The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder is currently a three-star prospect and the No. 1 ranked interior offensive line prospect in the state. Injaychock holds D1 offers from Ohio State, Illinois, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas and NC State.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman helped St. Patrick win the CCL/ESCC Purple and make the playoffs with a 5-4 record. The Shamrocks, coached by former college football star and NFL player Tom Zbikowski, reached the second round of the IHSA 5A playoffs. Folorunsho is one of the top D-line prospects in the 2027 class and has offers from Nebraska, Tennessee, Indiana and Miami (FL).

Charlie Fowler, TE, Loyola

Fowler notched eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns in four games during his junior season with the Ramblers, who won state titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024. At 6 feet 6 inches and 220 pounds, Fowler holds offers from Kansas and Michigan State.

St. Rita's Donovan Evans breaks away for a touchdown against Batavia in the Class 7A state semifinal in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Evans brought in 39 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns to aid a St. Rita squad that rallied to the IHSA 7A state championship game despite four regular-season defeats. An All-CCL/ESCC player this season, Evans finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Evans currently holds two MAC offers from Akron and Miami (OH).

Lamar Winfield, DL, Providence

With 60 tackles, 11 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two blocked kicks this year, Winfield emerged as a disruptive force for a Providence team that went 10-4 and advanced to the IHSA 5A state finals. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has MAC offers from Miami (OH) and Toledo.

SEP 26 Providence Catholic's Lamar Winfield (4) in action during the non-conference game against St. Francis at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

McGrath was named to FND’s All-CCL/ESCC First Team after a monster season in the defensive backfield, recording 120 total tackles along with six PBUs, six TFLs, three INTs, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Also a talented baseball player, McGrath holds an offer from Miami (OH).

Will Mettee, LB, Loyola

The CCL/ESCC Blue’s Defensive Player of the Year, Mettee recently picked up offers from NIU and Miami (OH). Mettee had 82 tackles, 24 TFLs, six sacks, four PBUs, an INT and a forced fumble during his junior season. Mettee will be a top returning player for a Loyola squad that squeaked into the postseason and finished 4-5.