Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Dixon’s Landon Knigge

Dixon senior running back Landon Knigge, center, is pictured with his offensive linemen and the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP belt after winning the award. Pictured, left to right, are Evan Schier, Liam Withrow, Dre Diaz, Isaiah Chattic, Chase Simpson, Landon Knigge, Dylan Bopes, Owen LeSage, Reid Whitcombe, Jordan Moore, Brayden Smice and Blake Dingley. (Drake Lansman)

In a season full of monster performances, Dixon senior running back Landon Knigge had his best yet to finish the regular season.

Knigge had one of the best games running the ball in the last 10 years of IHSA football by yardage, rushing for 447 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-20 win over Genoa-Kingston.

His 447 yards rushing are the 13th-most in a single game according to IHSA.org records entering the season. It was the best game rushing by yardage in a Big Northern Conference game since Rockford Lutheran’s James Robinson ran for 454 yards against Dixon in 2015. Robinson is the IHSA career rushing yards leader with over 9,000 yards.

Like most of Knigge’s huge games this season, a majority of that yardage came in just the first half. Knigge also shattered Arthur Cox’s single-game school record 366 yards rushing in the win. Knigge had 380 yards on just 15 first-half carries.

Knigge now has 1,845 yards on 121 carries (15.25 yards per carry) and 32 touchdowns for the season. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards in all nine games as the 8-1 Dukes enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak. They are No. 5 in the final Associated Press Class 4A poll of the season.

Knigge is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP after his record-setting performance. Here is a Q&A with the senior.

Was there anything different about heading into that big night against Genoa-Kingston? What went into that performance?

Knigge: It’s our senior year. It’s one of those games. It’s senior night, you’ve got to just play your heart out. And that started with the o-line and they made that game happen.

You’ve been very efficient running the ball. What goes into breaking those long runs?

Knigge: Speed for sure, but also the o-line making those big holes to go through.

You had a good year last year running the ball but have taken another step as a senior. What went into that?

Knigge: A lot of training, a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of commitment I would say.

Dixon’s Landon Knigge eyes the end zone Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, against Stillman Valley. (Alex T. Paschal)

What stands out about this year’s team?

Knigge: We’re more efficient in a lot of things. And I think we can go far in the playoffs.

You often credit your offensive line. How do you describe that unit?

Knigge: As a whole, we’ve all got a special connection like a brotherhood. It’s a running back, o-line brotherhood.

How did you get into football?

Knigge: My dad asked me in first grade if I wanted to do football ... As soon as I put the shoulder pads on I’ve loved it ever since.

Any football players that have inspired you?

Knigge: Marshawn Lynch.

Thoughts heading into the postseason?

Knigge: We had another good year and we’re gonna keep that going all the way through playoffs. We’re gonna go week by week and just keep playing football.