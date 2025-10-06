Herald-News Notebook: Joliet Catholic keeps hope alive for at least another week

Joliet Catholic Academy's Lucas Simulick hands off the ball to Craig Peacock during a game against Niles Notre Dame on Friday Oct. 3, 2025 at Busey Bank Field in Joliet (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Winning five games is technically not a requirement to make the postseason in football, but the percentage of teams that win fewer than that and still get in is very low.

So when Joliet Catholic started the season 1-4, it knew the chances of making the postseason weren’t very good. They’d likely have to win out to punch their ticket back to the postseason.

It was only one game, and it wasn’t easy to make it happen, but the Hilltoppers managed to keep hope alive for at least another week. They knocked off Notre Dame 16-7 on Friday to move to 2-4.

The defense did its part (seven sacks) as did kicker Vinnie DiNovo (three field goals, including a 40-yarder). The offense struggled, and both sides of the ball had issues with penalties. But the win is all they wanted, and it’s what they got.

“It was a grinder for sure,” Hilltoppers coach Jake Jaworski said. “The defense played really well, pursued to the ball, and I don’t think we gave up any explosive plays. I was happy with that, and how ‘bout Vinnie? Three-for-three on field goals and we needed each and every one of them, especially the last one going into the wind at 40 yards to put us up two scores.

“Offensively, we’re working. Our guys are working, and Notre Dame has a tough defense, and it’s tough to win in this league. At the end of the day, we’ll take [the win].”

They’ll take another three wins the rest of the regular season, too, if they can get them. The game against winless De La Salle in two weeks shouldn’t pose much of an issue, but the season finale against Providence Catholic will be more challenging.

Unfortunately for the Hilltoppers, however, this week they take the toughest test they could’ve been assigned. Mt. Carmel, the undefeated defending state champions of 7A, will come to Joliet Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Again, JCA can make the playoffs if they drop this one, but it will be pretty darn close.

One more night

Speaking of that unofficial five-win mark, Providence Catholic is just one win away after missing the postseason last year. Unfortunately for them, they have one of the most challenging tests in the state this week, too.

The Celtics will host defending 8A state champion Loyola this week. Loyola’s only loss this year came against Brother Rice. Afterward, the Celtics will have a far less challenging date with Marian Catholic and close the season against Joliet Catholic.

The Hilltoppers beat Providence in the final game of the season last year to essentially eliminate them from playoff contention. No doubt Providence will remember that two weeks from now.

Revenge tour

Morris reached the Class 5A semifinals last season, but it finished with an uncharacteristic five losses. They won’t be able to play Joliet Catholic, which handed them their fifth loss, but the other four teams – Peoria, Rochelle, Sycamore and Byron Center, MI – are on the schedule. So far, Morris is 2-0 in those rematches, beating Peoria and Rochelle. Sycamore and Byron Center loom in Weeks 8 and 9.

Improving the defense against the run was a priority this year for Morris, and they have done that. It may have been a change in this year’s schedule that triggered the resurgence.

“I think playing our first game this year against Wilmington really helped our defense,” Morris linebacker Mick Smith said. “We worked all summer on defending the wing-T that Wilmington runs, and that has carried over into the other games against mainly running teams.”

Still perfect

Morris remained unbeaten with a win over Rochelle, joining Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West and Seneca as unbeaten teams in The Herald-News area. Sitting pretty with one loss each are Lincoln-Way Central, Coal City and Wilmington. The Coalers and Wildcats square off in Week 9 for what will likely determine the Illinois Central Eight championship.

Week 6 scores

Lincoln-Way East 42, Metea Valley 6

Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7 (OT)

Coal City 55, Manteno 0

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6

Lincoln-Way West 52, DeKalb 21

Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28

Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield East 7

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19

Bolingbrook 84, Joliet Central 0

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6

Seneca 43, Ottawa Marquette 26

Wilmington 47, Thornton 0

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20

Morris 37, Rochelle 14

Providence 28, Marist 14

Joliet Catholic 16, Niles Notre Dame 7

Lemont 29, TF North 14

Dwight 48, St. Bede 14