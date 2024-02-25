Girls wrestling: Batavia’s Sydney Perry wins third IHSA state title, Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis wins first

Batavia’s Sydney Perry controls Goreville’s Alivia Ming in the 145-pound bout at the girls wrestling state finals at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

BLOOMINGTON – Batavia senior Sydney Perry only had one thing on her mind as she tried to win her third IHSA state wrestling tournament championship Saturday.

Just have fun.

Perry had accomplished a lot in her decorated wrestling career, but she wanted to go back to the whole reason why she started wrestling in the first place.

She achieved that goal easily in Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, capping her high school career with the 145-pound title and an undefeated season.

“It’s important to remember why you’re actually wrestling,” Perry said. “Just to have fun and enjoy the sport.”

Perry was one of two state champions from the Kane County, Kendall County and DeKalb County area. Kaneland freshman Angelina Gochis became the Knights’ first state champion, winning the 105 crown.

Batavia won a third-place trophy after scoring 46.5 points. Lakes won the state championship with 61 while Lockport finished second scoring 58 points.

Perry was dominant in her championship match against Goreville’s Alivia Ming right from the start. Perry ran out to a 10-3 lead after the first period and continued tacking on, leading 22-9 after the second. Perry ended up winning her third IHSA state title by technical fall (24-9), finishing her season 41-0 and having fun along the way.

“If you loosen up, it makes the sport better,” Perry said. “You don’t get burnt out.”

Perry set a different goal for herself each time she competed for a state championship. In 2022, Perry wanted to make a name for herself with the first-ever IHSA-sanctioned tournament after winning the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament the year before.

She accomplished that, becoming the first champion during the first sanctioned tournament.

Legacy was more on Perry’s mind Saturday. She’s been part of the sports’ growth over the past three seasons and Perry wanted her final high school wrestling match to cement her place in Illinois girls wrestling history.

Mission accomplished once again.

“Now it’s just trying to make a name for myself, looking back,” Perry said. “It just means a lot to be a part of the sport, to be a part of the history, becoming a trailblazer.”

While Perry ended her career with a state title, Gochis started her career with one.

Despite competing in the biggest match of her young high school career Saturday, Perry didn’t change her approach that’s worked for her. She stayed aggressive throughout her title match, attacked when she needed to and held off a late push to make Kaneland history.

“It was crazy,” Gochis said. “I was so happy doing all that.”

Kaneland’s Angelina Gochis is declared the winner over Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter in the 105-pound class at the girls wrestling state finals at Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Gochis built an early 2-0 lead against Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter in their 105 title match before running away 4-1 after one period and 6-1 after two. She held off some late pushes from Slaughter to win the title 8-2.

Saturday felt like an important moment for Gochis not only because she won the program’s first state championship. Gochis worked hard all season to get to this point and felt grateful for the support she had along the way.

“I feel really good,” Gochis said. “Doing this for all my friends, family, all my coaches. It’s really nice.”

Batavia sophomore Lily Enos (100) placed third, Yorkville senior Yamilet Aguirre (125) took fourth, Sandwich senior Ashlyn Strenz (110) finished fifth, Burlington Central’s Victoria Macias and Ryann Miller took fifth while DeKalb junior Reese Zimmer (115) and sophomore Alex Gregorio-Perez (105) each took sixth, becoming the program’s first placers.

Enos wanted to fight back in her third-place match after she thought she should’ve been competing for a state championship. She did exactly that, rebounding from a 2-1 hole after the first period to pin Newman Central’s Blair Grennan in the second period.

While she didn’t fully accomplish was she wanted to Saturday, Enos was happy to not only help the Bulldogs bring home a trophy but also set the stage for her next two years.

“I’m proud,” Enos said. “I’m glad I have two more years and I can just use this as a stepping stone to improve in the coming years.”