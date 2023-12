Boys basketball: 96th Chuck Dayton Classic schedule

DeKalb Sean Reynolds (2) makes a three point basket while being defended by a Phillips player in the second quarter Friday Dec. 30th during The Chuck Dayton Classic Tournament held at DeKalb High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Here is the schedule for the 96th Chuck Dayton Classic, hosted by DeKalb. The schedule will be updated as results become available.

Wednesday, December 27

Game 1: Naperville Central vs. Lincoln-Way West, 9 a.m.

Game 2: United Township vs. Hononegah, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Huntley vs. Marshall, noon

Game 4: Phillips vs. Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Manley vs. Wheaton Academy, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Belvidere North vs. Eastland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Geneva vs. Dundee-Crown, 6 p.m.

Game 8: DeKalb vs. Gary Comer Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Consolation bracket

Game 9: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon

Game 12: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:30 p.m.

Championship bracket

Game 13: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

Game 15: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.

Game 16: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 29

Consolation bracket

Game 17: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 10:30 a.m.

Game 18: Loser Game 11 vs. Loser Game 12, 9 a.m.

Game 19: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, noon

Game 20: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:30 p.m.

Championship bracket

Game 21: Loser Game 15 vs. Loser Game 16, 3 p.m.

Game 22: Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 14, 4:30 p.m.

Game 23: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 6 p.m.

Game 24: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30

Consolation bracket

Consolation seventh place: Loser Game 17 vs. Loser Game 18, 9 a.m.

Consolation fifth place: Winner Game 17 v. Winner Game 18, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation third place: Loser Game 19 vs. Loser Game 20, noon

Consolation championship: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 1:30 p.m.

Championship bracket

Seventh place: Loser Game 21 vs. Loser Game 22, 3 p.m.

Fifth place: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 4:30 p.m.

Third place: Loser Game 23 vs. Loser Game 24, 6 p.m.

Championship: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, 7:30 p.m.