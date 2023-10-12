BCR Week 8 Preview capsules

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Bede (5-2, 4-1) at Marquette (5-2, 4-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Gould Stadium.

Last matchup: St. Bede 40-14 (2011).

About the Bruins: It’s been 12 years since these rivals met when both were members of the Big Rivers Conference. The Bruins won that game, 40-14. St. Bede departed the Three Rivers to join the Chicago Prairie League this year. The Bruins became playoff eligible with therir fifth win over Dwight (31-28) in CPL play last week. QB Max Bray played a key role on both sides of the ball, scoring four TD runs and intercepting two passes. It will be a homecoming for St. Bede coach Jim Eustice, who quarterbacked the Crusaders to a Class 3A runner-up finish in 1984. He later served as the head coach for his alma mater from 2005-09.

About the Crusaders: Marquette left the Big Rivers Conference to join the Northeastern Athletic Conference in 2012 and now has been reunited with St. Bede in the Chicago Prairie League. The Crusaders and Bruins are tied for second place with the Dwight co-op behind state-ranked Seneca. Marquette lost to Seneca last week, 28-6, snapping a four-game win streak. Marquette beat Norridge Ridgewood (36-26) in Week 6, who beat St. Bede (42-27) the week before.

FND pick: Marquette.

Mendota (1-6, 0-3) at Princeton (6-1, 3-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Bryant Field.

Last matchup: PHS 70-21 (2022).

About the Trojans: The Trojans are coming off a 63-6 setback to formerly 4A ranked Geneseo. They have now been outscored, 297-70, with their lone win coming in Week 6 over winless Riverdale, 35-14. This will mark the 85th meeting between the longtime rivals from the former NCIC, the Trojans holding a 42-38-4 series edge.

About the Tigers: The 3A No. 2 ranked Tigers improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in the TRAC Mississippi (East) with last week’s 42-0 win at Bureau Valley as they march toward their sixth straight division championship. It was the fourth shutout for the stingy Tigers defense, which allowed only 42 points in the first seven games. PHS has racked up 230 points, good for a winning margin of victory of 32.9 to 6. Princeton has won both meetings since Mendota joined the Three Rivers from the Big Northern in 2021, outscoring the Trojans, 98-28, over those two games. The Tigers scored seven touchdowns in the second quarter on the way to a 70-21 victory last year. The 70 points was the most scored by either team in the series dating back to the late 1800s and the most ever by Princeton in school history. Then sophomore Noah LaPorte had a school-record 206 receiving yards, including four TDs.

FND pick: Princeton.

All-time series: Mendota 42-38-4.

Aurora Central Catholic (3-4) at Bureau Valley (3-4)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Storm Stadium.

Last matchup: None.

About the Chargers: The Chargers filled BV’s opening on its schedule for the departure of St. Bede from the Three Rivers. ACC is one of 12 independent teams in the state, filling its schedule in part with three teams from Wisconsin. It has an enrollment of 483. Two of their wins came over winless Elgin St. Edward and Savanna West Carroll. Last week’s 35-14 win over 2-7 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, snapped a 3-game skid. ACC will return to the area next week to play at Kewanee. ACC went 2-7 a year ago.

About the Storm: BV is 1-3 at home this year, including last week’s 42-0 loss to Princeton. The Storm have dropped two straight since defeating Mendota (35-14) in Week 5, falling to Newman (20-14) and Princeton (42-0). The Storm have been outscored 154-127 through the first seven weeks. The Storm need to win their final two games to become playoff eligible, starting out this week with ACC and Morrison next week. BV last reached the playoffs in 2016.

FND pick: Bureau Valley.

Rockridge (6-1) at Hall (3-4)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., Nesti Stadium.

Last matchup: Rockridge 56-31 (2021 spring).

About the Rockets: The Class 2A No. 9 ranked Rockets come to Spring Valley fresh off a big 14-7 win over previously undefeated and 1A No. 4 ranked Morrison, scoring two touchdowns in the final two minutes, to take over first place in the Three Rivers Rock (West) Division. The Rockets started the winning drive with 1:48 left and no timeouts. Their only loss came in Week 1 to Newman (12-7), which beat Hall (28-7) Saturday. One of two common opponents, Orion, beat Hall in Week 1 (20-14) while the Rockets beat the Chargers in Week 5 (54-20). Rockridge has won five of the past six meetings, including a 56-31 win in the 2021 spring COVID season.

About the Red Devils: Backup QB Nate Lankford scored Hall’s only TD late in the game in Satruday’s loss at Newman, filling in for injured QB Giani Guerrini. Lankfod completed his first two passes for 51 yards. The Red Devils remain playoff hopeful, but must win out with rival Princeton to play in Week 9. Hall holds a 13-5 series edge over Rockridge, winning 12 straight from 1970-2009, including an 8-0 run from 2002-09. The Red Devils’ last win over the Rockets came in 2015 (26-13).

FND pick: Rockridge.

All-time series: Hall 13-5.

Orangeville (4-3) at Amboy-La Moille-Ohio (7-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., the Harbor.

Last matchup: Amboy 44-0 (2022).

About the Broncos: The Broncos have lost twice to teams that ALO has defeated – River Ridge (43-40) and Milledgeville (50-24) – as well as Polo. They have won their three straight games, including a 56-18 win over Rockford Christian last week. The Broncos beat the Clippers (55-6) in their first meeting in the 8-Man Football ranks in 2021.

About the Clippers: The Clippers blanked the Broncos 44-0 last year, returning the favor from their loss in 2021. ALO beat AFC 46-0 last week, their second shutout on the field this season. They pitched a 46-0 shutout over Decatur Unity Christian in Week 1. They also a gained a 1-0 forfeit win over Peoria Quest in Week 4. The Clippers, who finish with Polo (6-1) next week, seek a return to the 8-Man State Championship game, finishing as the 2021 runner-up to Biggsville West Central.

FND pick: ALO.